First, it was the racism directed at former President Barack Obama. Then, it was this summer’s killing of George Floyd. Michelle Ammerman’s eyes were fully opened to the racism experienced by Black Americans, and she was moved to write about it.
“I heard people who would make blatantly racist comments (about Obama), and I was a bit taken aback by that,” said the Cheyenne native, who now lives in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina. “Certainly they weren’t talking about a successful, driven, educated man, as he and his wife and family, who came from extreme poverty to the highest role in the world … As a mother, it really bothered me, as a human it really bothered me, and as a person who has always believed that we should be judged by the content of our character.”
Ammerman usually writes for herself, but last year, she decided it was time to write the book she’d been putting off all these years. It started with jotting down some ideas she got from conversations with others or soundbites she overheard out and about, and eventually she had a little notebook full of plot inspiration. The next step was intensive research, which included interviewing people – particularly individuals in her Southern city – who had experienced systemic racism. As a white woman, she recognized this was a delicate subject that she’d never fully understand. But she wanted the book to be as authentic as possible.
Like most plot lines, it started as the story of someone with a personal struggle. From there, she built an outline and defined the finer details for each of her characters – who they are, where they’ve been, where they are now and how they got to that point. She eventually felt like her characters were real people with relatable, important issues they were grappling with, so she started writing and had several others review her work.
“The process itself (of any project) is always good for me because it helps me to know not only where I am, but what I should be doing differently, and hopefully I learn as much from the writing and the story as I contribute to it,” Ammerman said. “I think it’s easy to dismiss someone trying to tell someone else’s narrative. It can be the ultimate white privilege to say, ‘This is what your world is like,’ so I wanted to make sure that I didn’t come across as being preachy, but rather more encouraging communication and dialogue, and to say, ‘These are the prejudices that they face – just because you haven’t experienced it or seen it doesn’t mean it’s not real.’”
The resulting book, “I Can Finally See,” follows James Stone, a successful Black man living in Charlotte. His recounting of several painful racist experiences has several facts from Ammerman’s research sprinkled in (such as how, in the United States, the Black population is charged with 37.5% of violent crime and 28.1% of property crime, while the White population is charged with 59% of violent crime and 68.7% of property crime).
The book was published July 18, in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement’s resurgence in popular discourse.
Ammerman, who first fell in love with writing via poetry and short stories at Johnson Junior High School, is proud of her first novel. An analyst and fact checker by trade, she’s a seasoned researcher, but was surprised by many of the studies she stumbled upon in the writing process. Several facts and figures from the Pew Research Center, U.S. Census Bureau and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program were easy to find – such as how Mississippi didn’t ratify the 13th Amendment until 2013 – yet it was information she’d never heard anywhere else.
“I had never heard anything about redlining, I don’t even know if I’d heard the term,” Ammerman said. “So when I found out that we’ve had all these people of color serving in our military and that a huge incentive has always been the GI Bill or VA loans or things like that, yet they weren’t often able to use that benefit because of redlining, it was astounding to me.”
Ammerman, her six kids (who she lovingly referred to as both her motivation to write the book and her biggest distraction while writing it) and her husband are part of a military family, so redlining hit particularly close to home. Also, living in a NASCAR hub like Charlotte, she was particularly shocked to hear a firsthand account of some Black residents who had several slurs slung at them immediately upon entering the Charlotte Motor Speedway – a story that made its way into the book in a fictionalized version.
“Growing up as a white person, I was never, ever told those stories,” Ammerman said. “It was not something I was exposed to. So that really stuck out to me. And then, as a whole, going through the statistics … only lately did I think about the number of people being killed and how disproportionately Black Americans are affected. I had to really dive into that. Almost 60% of violent crime is white individuals who are charged with those, yet black individuals make up half our prison systems.”
Ammerman said she loved growing up in Wyoming, but admitted she had quite a different childhood than her children are having because of the state’s lack of diversity. That was one of the draws of the South, where she’s able to raise her children around families of all backgrounds, thus opening their eyes to how other people live.
Ammerman has always had an interest in and a passion for advocating for diversity, which is reflected in her Master’s Capstone Thesis for her MBA program, which concentrated on the importance of diversity in the workplace. But she doesn’t expect everyone to regard diversity the same way she does. Through reading her work, she hopes people will consider the experiences of others as valid. Even if it’s hard.
“I know some (white) people reject white privilege as a whole, and to them I say, ‘Have you ever specifically been denied something based upon the color of your skin?’” Ammerman said. “I ask people to read it with an open mind and a loving heart. And to try to put themself in the place of other people in the story.”