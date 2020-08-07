Nothing can replace the feeling of walking in memory of a loved one alongside others who lost someone the same way, just like nothing can replace the feeling of joyfully gathering with others to donate to a cause you’re all passionate about. But this year, nonprofits were forced to find innovative solutions to keep awareness and fundraising efforts going.
Three local nonprofits are hosting fundraisers this weekend to make up for the lost revenue of canceled spring galas and other events, and each have found their own way to do so in a safe, socially distanced way.
Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County
The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity usually hosts its signature fundraiser, Jump Into Jewels, the third weekend in April. But this year, there was no way of doing so without worrying about possible community spread of COVID-19.
“We were very cognizant of the governor’s orders,” said event chairwoman Wendy Soto. “Would we be able to enforce a mask ordinance and social distancing? It really wasn’t conducive to this event.”
So, Soto got creative. The Habitat team had already been floating around the idea of creating an online Jump Into Jewels store, so it made sense to pivot this year’s shopping-focused fundraiser (which usually takes place in a large, recently remodeled home) to an online silent auction.
With the help of volunteer auction coordinator Kelly Wright, the nonprofit was able to utilize charity auction software Charity Auctions Today to make the event completely virtual.
Now through Aug. 17, anyone can go to https://bit.ly/31m G9AW to bid on nearly 90-some (with more being added) accessories and home items, including hand-beaded earrings, designer purses and handmade quilts donated by the Cheyenne Heritage Quilters.
“I’m concerned we won’t be able to raise the kinds of funds we typically do with this event, but we’re happy to be able to do something to get some money coming in and to keep our folks aware of the event,” Soto said. “It’ll keep the spirit of Jump Into Jewels alive so our volunteers and our clients have the opportunity to go on and bid.”
“We have amazing volunteers price sorting and cleaning and packing, and we start all this stuff back in January,” said Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Executive Director Kate Wright. “So this also honors our volunteers who have already contributed … they’re going to see some yield out of it.”
All proceeds from the online auction will go toward current and future Habitat projects, which includes the organization’s 50th home, a Faith Build Home for the Stephenson family, and building a new home in Cheyenne’s historic south side neighborhood for a local veteran (the organization’s first Veterans Build project).
Grace for 2 Brothers
Instead of walking for grace, people will get to drive for it this year.
Suicide prevention and awareness nonprofit Grace for 2 Brothers usually hosts its cornerstone event, the Walk of Grace, for more than 1,000 people. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having that large of a crowd in close proximity is too dangerous. To modify the event, former Director of Operations Rhianna Brand came up with the idea of changing it to the Drive of Grace after seeing local teachers host neighborhood parades for their students.
From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, along Capitol Avenue, between 24th Street (at the Capitol) and Lincolnway, people will be able to drive in a “reverse parade” to support the organization and its goal of suicide prevention and postvention.
“We’re asking people to decorate their cars in memory of loved ones, or in support of suicide prevention with messages of hope,” said Katie Baxter, current director of operations.
Registration isn’t required, but Baxter is asking people to get the photographers’ attention or send photos of their car to admin@gracefor2brothers.com so they can be eligible for prizes and other goodies that will be awarded to the best-decorated car.
Along the route, Baxter said there will be entertainment for people to enjoy from their cars. There will also be a butterfly release this year instead of a dove release at a separate location.
“It’s important to still realize that we’re not alone. I think a lot of us feel alone right now, and are feeling like we’re in distress,” Baxter said. “Let’s be cautious, but also help each other out, and be kind to one another. And remember those that we’ve lost, and try to prevent more from happening.”
People can donate to Grace for 2 Brothers via its website, www.gracefor2brothers.com, its Facebook page and PayPal.
American Cancer Society
Relay for Life of Cheyenne and Laramie County is also switching to a drive-thru method for its annual fundraiser.
Community Development Manager Megan Clarkson said this year’s local Relay for Life event will be called Light the Night: A Drive-Thru Luminaria Ceremony, and focus on the heart of Relay: remembering loved ones lost to cancer.
“I think people are tired of being on the computer these days,” Clarkson said. “We wanted to do something physically that they could attend in a social distancing manner … to honor those who have fought and are currently fighting cancer.”
Relay officials encourage both usual participants and the general public to drive through Holliday Park between 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 (turning in to 16th Street off Morrie Avenue) and reflect while observing the luminarias lit by volunteers in honor of survivors, caregivers and those currently battling cancer.
Since its inception in 1994, Relay for Life of Cheyenne and Laramie County has raised $2,978,157 for cancer research, and now that this year’s event has raised $22,000 so far, Clarkson said the local chapter has surpassed $3 million total.
“I think since the pandemic, a lot of cancer treatments are being delayed and postponed, so it’s important to know we’re still here and still fighting for all these people and their families,” she said. “Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither have we.”