Cheyenne novelist aims to make a statement about human worth with new book

Picture this: The year is 2095, and twins Eden and Jannt live in The Garden, a walled city considered to be a perfect society. Residents are subjected to annual mental, emotional and physical tests to determine whether they’re considered “Perfect” or “Undesirable.” The Perfects continue their blissful life, but the Undesirables are sent to underground chambers below the city where they’re tortured.
Cheyenne author Holly Wright’s new young adult novel, “The Garden,” asks: what happens if one twin in this world is “Perfect,” but the other is deemed “Undesirable”?
Wright got the idea to write the book as a senior at East High School in 2016. She’d always been a talented writer, and when she studied the eugenics movement in her genocide and human behavior class, it made her ponder what a book about purging “Undesirables” would look like.
That, paired with the fact that she grew up in an era when dystopian book series such as “Divergent” and “The Hunger Games” were all the rage, made it clear that Wright was destined to create a dark piece of fiction someday.
“A couple friends and I in early high school extended a challenge to each other to write our own personal dystopian (story), and it took me a long time to figure out what that would be,” she said. “It occurred to me that ‘The Garden,’ in a lot of ways, is my biggest fear. I have brittle bone disease, and something so simple impacts the way people see me. That happens to people all the time for things that are so far out of their control – people treat others differently for something they were born with.”
Wright used that as her inspiration when she began writing the novel, which was after her daughter, Lily, was born in September 2019. Lily was born premature, so while she was in the hospital NICU the first two months of her life – and because much of that time she wasn’t allowed to be held – her mom worked as much as possible. When Wright and her husband got to take Lily home, she continued to carve out time for writing, having family members watch the baby from time to time.
After doing her best to stick to a 2,000-words-per-day writing schedule and five- to 10-pages-per-day editing goal, Wright was able to finish the final draft in just a few months. Solstice Publishing then released “The Garden” on Dec. 1.
“I do it in bursts,” she said of her writing process. “I function better if I set a time limit for myself.”
Her characterization process, Wright added, includes pulling from both her personal life and her own imagination.
“I really like to base my characters on people I love, so I pull things from their personality that have profoundly impacted my life, and that’s the core of the character,” she said. “Then I go from there. Sometimes I make one up that will drive the narrative.”
Dialogue is one tool in her fiction writing tool box that Wright is particularly skilled in using. One reason for that is because she writes how she speaks. If she reads a sentence back and it feels stilted, Wright knows immediately that it won’t work. Sometimes, as a second opinion, she even studies other people’s speech patterns to see what sounds natural and what doesn’t.
“The Garden” posed two big challenges for Wright (not to mention that she wrote it while caring for a newborn): she had to find a balance between making a character who does evil things feel somewhat likable, and when it was all done, she had to market a deeply dark and twisted story during a global pandemic that was already making the world a crueler place.
“I wanted to be really careful with the way I portrayed things, because one of the twins, she is fairly indoctrinated, and I wanted to give her a redemption arc, but I also wanted to be clear that as much as she’s a product of her environment, she still made a choice to participate in some really ugly behaviors,” Wright said. “I didn’t want to gloss over character flaws. This book is heavy on abuse and themes of ableism and sexism, and because they’re just unkind to people they deem undesirable, I wanted to make sure I did justice to those people I put in those situations.”
She had to walk a fine line between showing the brutal depths of the human psyche and ensuring she wasn’t making truly monstrous people out to be heroes. It was also difficult, Wright added, to make the protagonists two twins who are completely opposite, but “trapped in the same bleak world.”
Those challenges couldn’t be more different than the ones she faced in her debut novel, “The Runaway,” which was published last April. That book was an adult contemporary with a romantic streak – somewhat of a coming-of-age tale – based in modern times, whereas “The Garden” is set in a world Wright built in her own mind.
The pandemic didn’t affect the writing or release of the book, but it has made it harder to sell.
“Finishing ‘The Garden’ and editing that while the world was crumbling around me – I was like, ‘Wow, I probably could have picked a better time to work on this,’” Wright said with a cynical chuckle.
Regardless, she’s happy with her final product and is already working on the sequel. She hopes to make “The Garden” a trilogy, but so far she’s not sure where she wants to take the narrative after the second book. But she has plenty of time to figure that out.
For now, she just wants people to give the book a try and reflect on its message surrounding human worth.
“I want them to realize how arbitrary it is to assume worth just because one person looks a certain way or behaves a certain way or is undesirable to you,” she said. “That doesn’t mean they are inherently that way.”