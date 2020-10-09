Organist Andrew Unsworth hasn’t played for a live, in-person audience since March – but that’s all about to change this weekend.
Unsworth is one of three full-time Mormon Tabernacle organists in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he’ll be the featured musician for the 28th edition of the Cheyenne Organ Concert Series. Unsworth will perform on the Visser-Rowland Tracker Organ at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Cathedral of St. Mary.
We called the musician to learn what the last seven months have been like as an organist, and why he’s looking forward to playing to a room of people again.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I think for all musicians, it rocked our world. For the Tabernacle Choir, we do a weekly radio and TV broadcast, so in March, everything got stopped. We stopped doing our regular broadcast, and our daily series also stopped, so there were about six or eight weeks where we were all wondering ‘What are we going to do?’
One of my colleagues came up with livestreaming organ recitals – not on a daily basis, but we kept the traditional format of a half hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and that was our bread and butter in the summer. We haven’t met as an organization since March, and I can’t imagine we’ll meet again until there is a vaccine. So we’re playing these organ recitals for nobody except for a producer and camera people, which is a little weird, but it’s nice to be able to contribute to something, and we’re reaching a much bigger audience than just whoever happens to be on Temple Square.
What’s the difference between playing for a livestream and playing for an in-person audience?
During organ recitals, people don’t tend to stand up and dance around, but as a performer ... I am trying to make a connection with the people I’m playing for, and when you can see the faces and you stand up to bow and see smiles coming from them, it makes a difference in how you play. So when we do the livestream recitals, I imagine who might be listening, and I play for them.
Playing a performance, whether it’s livestreamed or for a live audience, is much different than just practicing. Performances are sort of like a judgement day in a way – you’re judging yourself, and there is an audience there adjudicating you.
What will you be playing at this Cheyenne concert?
One of my favorite composers is a guy named Louis Vierne. He was the organist at Notre Dame in the first decade of the 20th century, and he was born in 1870, so this is an anniversary year for him – 150 years since he was born. Many organists were thinking of doing a festival, but then COVID happened and scrapped everything. But in this program, I’m playing the first four movements of an organ symphony by Vierne. It’s a fantastic piece of music, it closes the concert and ends with a heroic finale.
The first half of the program has a potpourri of things. I’ll start with a piece by James Kasen that’s accessible and fun, and then a Bach prelude, because you can’t be an organist without playing something by Bach. It’s pretty serious music, serious in tone, and I’ll play two of my own arrangements, and I’ll also play “Little David, Play on Your Harp,” an African-American spiritual that’s upbeat and very fun.
What’s the hardest thing about out-of-town concerts?
It’s hard because every organ is really different from the next one. You might have the same kinds of sounds, but they might be located on different keyboards. A pedal keyboard you play with your feet, then there might be anywhere from one to five keyboards you play with your hands. Most organs have buttons underneath the keyboards that are preset so you can save all your sounds … When I’m practicing on Temple Square, getting ready for a performance here, I’ve practiced the pressing of the buttons and the keys, but somewhere new, the choreography has to be something completely different.
Whenever I play a recital out of town, I have to show up a couple days early to get to know the organ and learn what its strengths are and figure out how to make the repertoire work. It’s part of the fun, but it can also be terrible.
The organ there (in Cheyenne), from what I understand, is in great shape, and I think it’ll work just fine, so I’m looking forward to getting to know it. How much time you take at the end of phrases, tempos are affected by acoustics of the room, so it’s a challenge, but it’s part of the fun of playing the organ in a new space with a new instrument.
What are you most looking forward to in regards to the Cheyenne concert?
There is limited seating, but still I’m looking forward to getting to know people in Cheyenne. I already have a few friends there, and am looking forward to making new connections and new friends, but also, of course, the chance to play music I really like for good people.