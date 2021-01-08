Showing his artwork in Jackson would be an honor at any point of his career, but during this pandemic, Cheyenne painter Steve Knox is particularly grateful for exposure.
Knox was recently selected as a top eight finalist in the Jackson Hole Still Works Spirit of Wyoming label art contest, which invites Wyoming artists to submit a piece that, if chosen, is featured on the Jackson Hole Still Works Vodka label for a full year. The competition is voted on by the public, and every vote costs $5 – 100% of which goes directly to the Wyoming Arts Council. At the end of the contest, the distillery also raffles off the original artwork to benefit the Arts Council.
“It’s just a huge honor to be accepted into any juried show – there’s a lot of competition out there, especially in a Jackson setting – so being in the top eight is fantastic,” Knox said. “It would be awesome if I got my image on their label for the next year. … the notoriety alone is something I couldn’t do without the help of this label. That, and any time I’m showing my artwork in a setting like Jackson Hole, there’s potential to find collectors and gallerists who want to hang my work.”
The opportunity was too good to pass up, especially because he’d recently finished a piece that fit the Wyoming theme of the contest perfectly. His 36 x 36 “Mornings Light” painting was inspired by a scene of the Grand Tetons Knox was immersed in during a recent family trip to a Jackson ranch, and after seeing the mockup bottle, he was excited by what it would look like as a label.
Anyone who votes for “Mornings Light” – and today is the last day to vote – will be entered to win a Giclee print of the painting. Anyone else who voted but didn’t win will be offered a 25% discount off a print or canvas order of the piece.
Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the arts and entertainment industry, Knox is looking for any and all chances to showcase his work. Basically all of the 2020 art shows he’d planned to participate in were canceled, and even though he was able to sell a few pieces at holiday pop-ups and online, it’s not the same.
“I sure miss the human connection,” he said. “It’s been great that I’ve been able to maintain some sales online, but there is nothing better than shaking someone’s hand or giving them a hug after they purchase my artwork because it’s the most flattering compliment anyone can receive, someone liking your art enough to spend their hard-earned money on it and then hanging it in their home.”
Knox added that spending so much time with a piece, it’s only natural for an artist to develop an attachment to it. So when someone else comes along and loves and appreciates the work that went into it, as well as the final product itself, it’s impossible not to feel connected to that person. He’s looking forward to slowly but surely getting back into shows in 2021, when he hopes to be able to converse and truly connect with fellow artists and art enthusiasts again.
Although the subjects and themes of his work haven’t been impacted by the pandemic much, Knox said in the first few months, he just couldn’t bring himself to pick up his brush. Instead, he opted for quality time with his wife and kids, focusing on what matters most before returning to his craft.
“Nothing was flowing – with the anxiety, nothing felt right,” he said. “It took me a couple months before I started working hard again, producing artwork I was happy with, but since then I’ve figured out how to prioritize my time, and I’ve been able to get into the studio more.”
Now that he’s gotten back in the swing of creating, Knox said he’s painting as much as possible so he’s prepared to submit to whatever shows arise. He’s also had work hanging at several local businesses throughout the pandemic, and currently he’s a featured artist at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co.
He’s also kept busy maintaining his social media presence, most recently returning to his “12 Days of Art Giveaways” in December, when he posted an original piece every day, and anyone who liked his page and shared the post was eligible to win said artwork (he even offered shipping for non-local winners).
Knox is also a member of the Arts Cheyenne board and said he’s working on several exciting projects he can’t quite discuss yet, but looks forward to offering to Laramie County residents.
“We’re trying to have our ideas and our events ready to go so once we get that green light, we’re ready to get right back into it,” he said. “I want to be ready to burst out and be going as soon as we can because I know that people who appreciate the arts are hungry for it. They want to see concerts and go to plays and go to a gallery and see new art.”