Many of comedian Brandt Tobler‘s jokes haven’t aged well during this pandemic.
“When it started, everyone loved Ellen (DeGeneres), and now they think Ellen is the meanest person in the world, so my Ellen joke didn’t do as well as it usually does,” Tobler said on the phone, referencing his first performance since COVID-19 reached the U.S.
The Cheyenne native will perform Oct. 9 and 10 with Josh Blue, the winner of the fourth season of NBC’s reality show “Last Comic Standing,” at The Lincoln.
Tobler started comedy at the age of 25, when he finally gained the (liquid) courage to give it a shot at a Las Vegas open mic. Growing up in Cheyenne, it had never felt like a viable career option, particularly because there are no comedy clubs in town. But he was always the class clown in school, Tobler said, so when a friend suggested he consider stand-up in his early 20s, he went to Barnes and Noble and bought a book about becoming a comic.
“I had a fear of it,” Tobler said. “My eyes would water whenever I used a mic, and that kept me from pursuing it for two years. I didn’t want to be a comedian who cries.”
By the time he mustered the strength to step onstage at that Las Vegas club, he’d already chickened out five times previously, but now he can’t imagine his life without it. Tobler is so passionate about comedy, he said it started affecting his mental health when he went about 142 days without performing during the initial months of the pandemic (to put that in perspective, his previous no-show record was just eight days).
His last pre-pandemic show was March 17 at Comedy Works in his current home of Denver, and he didn’t perform again until the Sundance Saloon reopened early in the summer in Fort Collins. Although Tobler was worried the energy would be different in the room, he quickly realized the audience needed the show as much as he did.
The big challenge, however, was overcoming the lack of practice he’d had for so many months. Writing and rehearsing new jokes at home is one thing, Tobler said, but a comic never knows if the material will work or not until there’s a chance to try the new jokes onstage. With everything closed, Tobler was both out of a place to practice and out of inspiration because he was sitting at home, rather than out experiencing life, brainstorming new material.
“I try to perform every single night, so it got to a point where it was like ‘Am I ever going to perform again?,’” he said. “So when I did, it was like starting all over again. I forgot some of my jokes, and it was a trainwreck, but a wonderful trainwreck because it felt so good to be back on stage. … I was just rusty, but now it’s coming back, and I’m mixing in the new stuff and remembering the old stuff.”
Even during the pandemic, Tobler has mostly maintained the same preparation process for his shows. Instead of practicing in front of a mirror like most of his fellow comics, he goes on long walks around his neighborhood and either works the material out in his head or scares his neighbors by reciting jokes out loud to himself.
Then, once he brings it to the stage, he said it takes performing a joke 15-20 times before it’s perfected. Sometimes that means making a bit shorter, and other times it means adding some detail (a choice he makes by recording his sets and watching them back), but regardless, it’s a constant editing process that is important even now, several years into his career.
“It took me five or six years to get to that point where people were paying for the show and got their money’s worth,” Tobler said.
One positive outcome from the pandemic, he hopes, is a return to a little looser comedy landscape. In the years leading up to COVID-19, audiences seemed to be more and more sensitive to certain jokes, but Tobler thinks going through such a national tragedy might cause somewhat of a reset in audiences’ minds.
“It probably shouldn’t go back to where you can say anything, but … I hope audiences will be a little more fun,” he said. “It’s just so hard – someone could watch a 90-minute show, and it could be a 45-second joke they didn’t like and they want to throw a fit. I don’t go out there trying to offend anyone; I just want to make people laugh.”
On Aug. 1 in Casper, Tobler did his first big post-lockdown show with Blue, and the 1,400-person event was sold out. He said it was the first time during this six-month period that he remembered what performing stand-up was like – and he’s “never drank more free beer in his life” because the audience seemed to be so deprived of live comedy, too.
That experience made him even more excited to return to his hometown for his first performance at The Lincoln.
“It’ll be a dream come true for me to perform at The Lincoln,” Tobler said. “It was the first place I ever went to a movie, and I rode my bike by some 2,000 times.”