Nothing can keep Treyven Gallegos from making music – not a pandemic, and definitely not some lost footage.
While on a trip to Arizona this summer, the Cheyenne-based rapper – otherwise known as Trey Wrks – filmed a music video for his latest song, “It’s Over,” with a video producer and director who goes by NuckFate. The videographer called Gallegos about a week after the shoot and told him the footage was nowhere to be found, but he was going to be back in Denver soon and could reshoot it.
Gallegos pushed his frustration aside and agreed, and the results were even better than the first time around.
“The area we were in looked even better, and I had it more planned out in my head,” Gallegos said of the second take, which was filmed in the pool of TAVA Waters apartment complex in Denver and beside Windsor Lake in Windsor, Colorado. “The water symbolizes me accepting everything in my past is ‘over,’ and washing all the bad and negative memories away.”
Gallegos, who works for the city by day and focuses on his music in his free time, has been continually shooting music videos since COVID-19 closed businesses and schools back in March. Being stuck inside only pushed his creativity further, the musician said, and he wanted this latest video to be an accurate representation of how he’s been feeling.
“It’s Over” is about heartbreak, and Gallegos said that’s an experience he and his brother, fellow rapper Terren Gallegos (who goes by the stage name 2une Godi and opened for The Sugarhill Gang with him last September), have shared. They even have the matching heartbreak tattoos to prove it.
But the song isn’t your classic take on a love lost. Gallegos was listening to a lot of Juice Wrld when he was writing it, and he says that influenced him to make something about going through depression and anxiety.
“A lot of people go through that, so listening to his music inspired me. I try to go with what I feel, and he’s a great inspiration for that,” Gallegos said. “I’m keeping it more real with everybody.”
Gallegos loves to rap, but he also loves to sing, and he said this song shows off his affinity for harmonizing. The overall aesthetic is far from the pick-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps vibe one could expect from a Cheyenne native, but that’s what he’s going for.
“People don’t think I’m from Cheyenne, Wyoming,” he said. “I’m trying to tell people it’s OK to be yourself and have feelings and show what I go through personally. A lot of people don’t know how to express themselves, and I used to be one of those kids. Music influences people so much today … so if someone from Cheyenne can make it, you can, too. Hopefully I can put Cheyenne on the map for us.”
Gallegos was supposed to go on tour this summer before the novel coronavirus canceled all his shows, but he didn’t sit around and sulk at the change in plans. Instead, he put all his energy into creating music and brainstorming video concepts, and the amount of work he’s produced lately speaks volumes.
Of the five music videos released on his Trey Wrks YouTube channel since February, no two are similar. Gallegos said this is intentional. He tries to use a different videographer for every shoot to keep things fresh and explore a wide variety of aesthetics.
His recent quarantine-era creativity boost also improved his marketing, Gallegos added, just in time for more people to be stuck inside seeking entertainment.
“It kind of helped me for the better, because for a while everyone was out of jobs and didn’t have things going, so it motivated me to go harder and push my music on social media,” he said. “More people are tuning in because of the pandemic, and I’m trying to push as much music as I can and be ready for 2021.”
The future will no doubt include more songs and accompanying music videos for Gallegos, but he said he’s most looking forward to performing live for a hometown crowd. Nothing is finalized yet, but he’s working on nailing down an October concert in downtown Cheyenne.
He said fans can also expect more collaborations with his brother and more content on social media.
As for the broader future of the music industry, Gallegos isn’t worried.
“We don’t have no choice but to bounce back,” he said. “As soon as things get back to normal and … once we can get shows in, we’ll bounce back.”