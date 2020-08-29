Weather Alert

...WINDY CONDITIONS RETURNING TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY AND SUNDAY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313. * WIND...WEST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&