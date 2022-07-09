The first and last thing air travelers see when visiting a city are the inner walls of an airport terminal.
It’s best to make the first and last impression count.
That’s why an extensive collection of art from Powder River Art Gallery is in the process of being hung throughout the new Cheyenne Regional Airport terminal in an exhibit titled “Arts in the Airport.”
Around 50 paintings and one sculpture from a mixed array of indigenous artists like Jeremy Salazar and Micqalea Jones and Western artists like Denver-based Monte Michael Moore will introduce people to Cheyenne’s culture while they’re milling around, waiting for their flight.
“A lot of times when people are in Cheyenne, they don’t know ‘Wyoming,’” said Tim Bradshaw, Director of Aviation at the Cheyenne Regional Airport. “We want the terminal to reflect who we are – the culture, our heritage.
“We want people come off the plane, and feel ‘Cheyenne’ when they see this. What better way to do that than with the arts?”
The endeavor comes as a joint effort between Bradshaw, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Anna Bilderback, owner of Powder River Art Gallery. While things are cluttered for now, Bradshaw said that the style of art Bilderback collects and sells fits the aesthetic the airport is looking to achieve.
Bradshaw, who has served in similar positions in a number of different airports around the country, has undergone this beautification process before. In his positions in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Roanoke, Virginia, he made it a priority to create a personable space out of each airport interior.
“I want the airport to be a part of the fabric of the community,” he said. “I want it to be more than just a place where people come and get on the airplane and go somewhere. It is our gateway to the world and the world’s gateway to us.”
The smaller size of the Cheyenne airport also allows for easier access for local residents to stop by and browse. Entering the baggage terminal isn’t like undergoing the strenuous process of maneuvering through Denver International Airport.
Judging solely by the airport’s exterior, someone might even think they’re approaching a school. There’s ample parking and hardly any rush, with a small number of flights departing per day. It’s painless to step into the newest free art exhibit in Cheyenne.
In the coming month, they will also install a small gallery in the airport, separate from the artwork in the main building, but this space is currently being used as a staging area for the art. They also intend to increase the number of sculptures.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with the local arts community,” Bradshaw said. “I think they will have a trolley or art stop where they go around and look at different artwork. We want to be a part of a community and enjoy it, as well.”
He’s also hoping that the opening of Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub will help draw visitors to the airport. The only time constraint that the airport is operating under for now is being at full operations in time for the rush of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Powder River Art Gallery also receives a degree of exposure from the project.
“There were quite a few people in here when we were bringing in the art, so I think it’s going to be a big, positive thing for the town and the gallery,” Bilderback said. “All we have to do is supply the art, and it’ll be great marketing for the gallery.”
Western styles, like renditions of Native Americans, cowboys, tipis, classic Western movie posters – “Tombstone” and assorted Clint Eastwood classics, in particular – bison and other colorful native Wyoming animal species are among the subjects featured in the show.
In the future, they intend to open a display dedicated to the Wyoming Air National Guard, due to its prominence on the airfield and in the community as a whole.
On July 14, Powder River Art Gallery will host “Arts in the Airport” unveiling event at the Cheyenne Regional Airport from 4-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public so that residents can learn more about the project and meet some of the featured artists.