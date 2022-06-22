Scaled down and refocused, Cheyenne Superday 2022 will offer plenty of activities to get residents up and out of the house this Saturday.
Under new leadership, the event is returning to its roots, and organizers say they hope the community will get in on the fun.
Though she hasn’t been particularly involved in Cheyenne Superday in years past, Lauren Boothe, the new events coordinator for Cheyenne Recreation and Events, is the primary organizer for the event’s 40th iteration.
It’s given her a lot to balance in the months leading up to the largest outdoor recreational event in the southeast corner of Wyoming. The event serves to highlight the many outdoor activities available to residents in the region, along with kicking off July, which is considered national Parks and Recreation Month.
"It is a time for the city to highlight the recreation activities that both the city provides and that are available throughout our wonderful city,” Boothe said. “It's a way for us to showcase what we have available for the community.”
Because it’s her first time around the block, Boothe decided to slightly scale back on the number of events, but it doesn’t quite seem like her intentions are coming to fruition. It’s true that Superday has featured more events in the past, but there’s still plenty for people to occupy themselves with at Lions Park again this year.
At this point, the registration period has closed for the majority of competitive athletic events to be held during Superday. However, the annual 5k Fun Run and the Tour De Prairie cycle race/ride are both still open, and competitors can register to participate up to the time of the event.
There are also several opportunities for water activities, like paddle boarding and canoeing on the lake.
But there’s plenty more for people to take part in that doesn’t require extensive physical exertion.
Check out the Chalk Art Festival; Gasoline Alley, a classic and unique car show; vendors, of which there are 142 this year; along with live music, a kid zone and possibly the most anticipated of events – water gun fights for all ages. Plus, even if you’re not competing, you can still watch others square off in lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and a corn hole tournament.
Yes, there’s a lot to get out and see Saturday, but believe it or not, it was Boothe’s goal to return Superday back to its original purpose.
“A lot of my vision for Superday was kind of refocusing on a lot of the recreation activities,” she said. “After speaking with some of my supervisors, they said in years past it had gotten away from the activities that the city provides.
“I really just wanted to focus on those activities that we provide to the community and everything that the city does to really facilitate all of those opportunities.”