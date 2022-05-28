The sun must set on every Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra season.
At least the orchestra will be there to play themselves into the waning light come next weekend with Symphony at Sunset.
Join them in Lions Park on June 3 for a free and unique outdoor concert event of music to fit any audience’s interests – be they classical orchestra fans or families looking to give their kids a live experience of their favorite movie soundtracks.
The concert is designed to be a pleasant thank you to the supporters of the CSO. In this setting out front of the Lions Park Amphitheater, people can set up lawn chairs and picnic spreads, and relax beneath the hues of the setting sun while the orchestra performs.
“I think it was really exciting season, maybe one of our best,” said William Intriligator, conductor and music director for the CSO. “The orchestra is in a really strong place artistically and financially. Thank goodness for the wonderful support that we have from the community.”
Prior to this season, the orchestra was in a tricky place due to COVID-19 regulations. Entering earlier performances, it wasn’t clear whether the CSO would have funding to host Symphony at Sunset.
It requires a good deal of sponsors. Once the season was moving forward and audience numbers steadily increased, they discovered that the support was still there to express their appreciation for the community.
Among the set list is an eclectic range of recognizable orchestral pieces.
They will perform movie scores for cinema buffs in attendance, particularly from some popular Marvel, Disney and classic Western movies. Several pieces, including the song “Stars and Stripes Forever,” will honor members of the U.S. military.
Members of the All-City Children’s Chorus will lead the concert in a performance of the national anthem. From there, expect to hear popular classic pieces, Latin American works and, coinciding with the Cheyenne Celtic Festival, a series of traditional Irish and Scottish musical performances.
Guest conductor
The thing is, Intriligator, who’s been conducting with the orchestra for some 14 years, won’t be leading the pack on June 5. That will be the responsibility of Cheyenne native Julie Sorensen.
“Symphony conducting is a very male dominated field, and, unfortunately, there aren’t as many women who have made it to the top, but there are certainly very talented ones,” Intriligator said. “Sorenson, who’s going to be the conductor, is an ideal person for this because she’s an incredible conductor that has a great personality and rapport with audiences.”
Sorensen spent most of her childhood in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and she moved to Cheyenne for high school. She graduated from Central High after serving in the school symphony, orchestra and choir and playing on multiple sports teams.
After high school, it was the University of Wyoming, then California, Texas, Nebraska, Kentucky and Montana. She would return to Cheyenne to visit her family several times a year. But her parents moved out and sold the family house three years ago, so she hasn’t returned to Cheyenne since.
She now lives in Utah, conducting and serving as a flutist in orchestras around the country whenever she is needed. With all of her conducting experience, this will be the first time she will return to conduct in the city where she honed her skills.
“This is well thought out and very well prepared in advance, and, luckily, you have amazing musicians there in the Cheyenne Symphony that can play what needs to be put in front of them and give a great performance,” Sorensen said.
In her time breaking into the classical music profession, Sorensen has experienced her share of adversity as a female conductor. She reports having been treated differently when it comes to landing a gig.
She said that some people don’t want to see a female at the podium.
“That’s a real thing I have experienced,” she said. “There are also avenues and people who want to support women in music, and conducting, in particular. That’s something that makes this experience quite wonderful. You do feel so welcomed and supported.”