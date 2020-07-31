The Cheyenne Civic Center is about to open its doors again after what’s been a long four – nearly five – months for local performing arts fans.
On Aug. 8, mask-donning patrons will arrive at the theater for one of the two (now there is a matinee, as well) rescheduled performances of Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s “Mahler & Beethoven,” and the differences in the concert-going experience will start before they even step foot in the building.
Lindsey Bird Reynolds, executive director of the orchestra, said all ticketholders will be met by an information booth outside the Civic Center, where they can learn which door they’re supposed to enter through (it depends on where they’re sitting) and how to retrieve their e-ticket (there will be no printed tickets).
Once they’re inside the proper door and have completed the contactless ticket scanning process, they’ll be required to keep their mask on until they find their seat, and they’ll see several hand sanitizing stations along the way. There will be no intermission, and if they want to go to the restroom during the shortened performance, they’ll have to find the side for their gender – instead of having two lines on either side of the lobby, the Civic Center is only opening the women’s bathroom on one side of the theater and the men’s on the other.
“It’s been a lot of details to work out, and I’m anxious to see how it all works,” Bird Reynolds said. “Of course, this is the Civic Center’s first event (in a while), too, so I’m sure there will be wrinkles, but we hope this is a good template for what we can do next season. We’ll see what works and what doesn’t and make adjustments.”
As for the concert itself, eventgoers can expect a repertoire that’s nearly the same as the one originally scheduled for the March 21 performance, minus the Gustav Mahler pieces originally planned to be accompanied by vocalist Levi Hernandez. Because of the concerns regarding droplets produced when singing, Bird Reynolds said Hernandez will not be in attendance, and instead the orchestra will play Mahler’s Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 in place of the pieces he was going to sing.
Speaking of droplets (which is not a phrase we ever thought we’d print), all musicians will be playing in masks, other than the wind and brass players, whose instruments, of course, could not be played with a facial covering.
“Because our wind and brass players can’t wear a mask, we’re asking our audience to help keep them safe by wearing a mask during the duration of the performance,” Bird Reynolds added. “It’ll look different than a regular concert, but I think that the shell and the hall have great acoustics so that (musicians wearing masks) won’t affect the sound for the listeners.”
After the concert, ushers will guide patrons to a specific door, and only a certain number of people will be dismissed at a time to avoid crowding.
“It will be sort of like a receiving line at a wedding-type scenario,” Bird Reynolds said with a chuckle, adding that it’s just another social distancing precaution put in place to keep guests safe.
The performance itself is a continuation of the symphony’s 2019-20 season celebration of Beethoven’s would-be 250th birthday, and the two pieces in the concert repertoire honoring him are his Egmont Overture and Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.”
“When he wrote this music around 1810, there was a lot of revolution in the air, so in that same spirit, Beethoven really believed that people should be able to make their own destiny,” said Music Director William Intriligator of the overture. “He was really one for democracy and the values of the French Revolution, so he was inspired by that.
“It starts with a dark struggle depicting the Dutch people and moves to this faster section with obsessive rhythms and tons of drama, and then there is an actual musical depiction of the beheading at one moment, then the music changes to a bright key, and it’s triumph over adversity, one of the great messages he’s trying to tell us.”
As for Symphony No. 3, Intriligator said it’s sometimes overshadowed by the fame of Beethoven’s 5th and 9th symphonies, but this one should not be overlooked.
“Geeky classical music magazines, which, of course, I read, sometimes they’ll poll the great conductors of the world, and more often than not, this one becomes their top choice,” he added. “It’s a heroic symphony inspired by Napoleon and the revolution, and it’s so unlike anything written up until that point. … Every time I come back to it and study it, I find new revelations. It seems to be more and more modern and unbelievable that it was written in 1803.”
Pieces like this deserve to be remembered, Intriligator believes, but that’s not easy to do with so many symphonies around the world unable to take the stage. For Bird Reynolds, that was all the more reason to find a way to make this concert happen.
“We thought it was really important for a couple reasons. First of all, we have an obligation to our performers,” she said. “We aren’t going to do it if we can’t do it in a safe way, so having worked through the approval process with the health department, we feel we’ve done everything we can to make this a safe experience for everyone involved. Also, our musicians are professional players, and they’ve lost a lot of their income through this … providing (a source of) income for them is so important.”