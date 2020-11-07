It’s not every day that a flutist and a trumpeter get to step into the limelight.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s concerts feature fewer musicians on stage this season. But CSO Music Director William Intriligator is using these unfortunate circumstances as a chance to give everyone their moment in the sun.
At the symphony’s upcoming Nov. 14 concert, “Witty Winds & Boisterous Brass,” the stars will be – you guessed it – the woodwind and brass players, with a little help from some percussionists. The absence of the strings makes sense following CSO’s last concert, “Stunning Strings,” but it’s still quite a rare move for a symphony to take.
“I’m not sure Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has ever done that other than an occasional piece without strings,” Intriligator said. “(But) there is so much to choose from within the limitations of no strings. It’s really nice, some of the wind and brass players really love this music, so it’s almost like a reward for them to get to play these.”
Intriligator said the program runs the gamut from pieces written in 1597 to 2018, written by composers of various nationalities. The oldest composition is “Canzon Septimi Toni No. 2” by Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli, which, Intriligator said, is a piece that brass players love to play.
CSO Principal Trumpet Derek McDonald can second that statement. He said it’s a beautiful and powerful work with a great deal of emotion, but he’s also particularly excited to play German composer George Frideric Handel’s challenging “Overture from Royal Fireworks Music.”
“Everybody playing together in this wonderful piece by Handel – it’s just beautiful, stately, sort of regal-sounding music,” Intriligator said. “He sort of invented the sound that we associate with the kings and queens of England because he worked for them in the 1600s, and these royal fireworks were to celebrate a time of peace. It’s kind of funny, for bookends we have Copland’s piece written in 1940s – when the country was at war – to inspire them and get them through a difficult time, and we end with a 1700s piece that was to celebrate the end of a war.”
One of the biggest obstacles facing McDonald and his fellow musicians in this concert, however, has nothing to do with difficult pieces like Handel’s.
“After months and months of hardly performing, it’s hard to get back in shape to do a concert like this,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be so physically demanding, but that’s something I’ve luckily had some time to prepare for.”
McDonald and CSO Principal Flute Ysmael Reyes both went several months without performing this spring and early summer due to the cancellation of large gatherings, but the Colorado-based musicians got back in the game mid-summer with the Fort Collins Symphony’s drive-in Fourth of July concert, and several other socially distanced performances have followed.
“It was definitely one of the hardest times I think I ever went through mentally. Back in March and April, I didn’t know what the future held because I make more than half of my living off performing,” McDonald said. “Luckily, all my trumpet students de- cided to keep studying ... and I started practicing more than I ever did. And I had more time, when I didn’t have to travel, to focus a lot more on my family.”
Reyes and McDonald have both been able to continue teaching over Zoom, Skype and even the occasional in-person lesson under a tent (weather permitting, of course), and their mutual employer Regis University started a GoFundMe to further assist its faculty.
As he gets back into the swing of performing, Reyes said he’s enjoying the chance to play both classics and new pieces alike through CSO. In “Witty Winds & Boisterous Brass,” he’ll be the featured flutist on Allison Loggins-Hull’s “Hammers,” a modern piece inspired by the construction noises coming in through the composer’s Brooklyn apartment window.
“It is pretty unusual to be featured in a symphonic concert, and that’s part of the adaptation we have to do,” Reyes said. “It’s a very, very full piece, very dynamic, and it has an industrial feel to it. It’s very hard and the flute is super active, very fast and very repetitive. If you have a construction site or any sort of industrial noise, it doesn’t change very much, it’s not very melodic, it has that percussive and hard quality to it. I’ve had a lot of fun learning it.”
Reyes is also excited to play French composer Charles Gounod’s “Petite Symphonie,” which is one of the rare pieces written for a small woodwind ensemble.
“It’s very beautiful music, and one of the nice things about the music for woodwinds is it really has a lot of different colors within the woodwind family,” Intriligator said. “So the different sounds and different colors give it an added dimension of meaning and a richness to it.”
Intriligator said the symphony has had a pretty good turnout since its return, but he’d like to see even more patrons this time around – especially because this concert will be particularly impactful in person.
“There are a couple pieces specifically when I think the brass will raise the roof and people will literally feel it in their bodies,” he said. “So it’ll be great if we can get more people in the hall safely.”