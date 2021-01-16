The holidays didn’t feel the same for Maestro William Intriligator this year. He missed conducting the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday show, but he’s eager to get back into the Cheyenne Civic Center Jan. 23 to start 2021 on the right note.
“The last couple weeks have been tough, but because more people are getting the vaccine and the rates are going down in and around Cheyenne, I think we’re feeling a little better about it,” he said, referencing what’s changed since the cancellation of the December performance. “We’re excited to be able to try to bring some semblance of normalcy back to people’s lives and offer a live cultural experience, which is so rare right now.”
Part of the “new normal” is learning to pivot at a moment’s notice, Intriligator added, which he’s gotten good at since revamping CSO’s entire 2020-21 season a few months ago. But even though most pieces requiring larger orchestras were removed from this year’s repertoire, one important one remained for January’s “Riveting Rhapsodies” concert: Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, op. 56. This piece was originally planned for the group’s November concert, but will still feature the University of Wyoming’s Helios Piano Trio, made up of music faculty members John Fadial, violin; Beth Vanderborgh, cello (CSO’s principal cellist); and Chi-Chen Wu, piano.
This piece allows for physical distancing of the soloists from one another and the orchestra, Intriligator said, but the musical embodiment of the opposite.
“It’s an unusual piece of Beethoven because usually when you had a concerto in his time, it was a violin or piano, but this has violin, piano and cello, so it kind of goes back to the earlier days of concerto when they were called concerto grosso,” he said. “It has seriousness, it has humor, and one of the things I like about programming it now in the time of the pandemic is it shows, in its musical writing for these three soloists, a musical embodiment of togetherness – of bouncing off each other, not just a lone soloist sort of like a normal concerto.”
Although he’s never worked with members of the Helios Piano Trio as a group, he’s loved working with them individually in the past, so Intriligator added he’s excited for the UW-CSO partnership that comes from featuring them in this January performance.
Barber’s Adagio for Strings is the only piece that was originally planned for this concert that remained, and Intriligator is thrilled. The composition offers the kind of emotional stability and peace he believes America needs right now, and the effect could be a powerful catharsis for everyone in the audience.
It’s also a piece people will recognize, he noted, from movies such as “Platoon” and from public memorials in the wake of national tragedies such as the assassination of presidents and 9/11.
As he stated in earlier interviews, this season, Intriligator is highlighting pieces by people of color and women. This concert’s selection is “Soul of Remembrance” by Mary D. Watkins, a Black composer from Denver who has composed three operas and written for everything from symphony orchestras to films. “Soul of Remembrance” is the second movement of a suite she wrote called “Five Movements in Color,” which was intended to be a statement about the Black experience.
Like the Beethoven piece and Watkins’, Intriligator has never conducted Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, which will close out “Riveting Rhapsodies.”
“I thought it would be nice to do something light and elegant and almost dessert-like,” he said of the piece. “It has exquisite writing for the orchestra, with all of its different colors and effects, and it has five movements that are all really short, and each takes on a sort of Mother Goose fable … it really brings you back to childhood innocence and believing in magic and fairies, and it’ll bring a smile to your face.”
Because it’s been a difficult 10 months with the pandemic and a great deal of racial and political tension, Intriligator said he’s particularly looking forward to offering a concert that can bring people together (especially during the week of the presidential inauguration).
“It really makes me appreciate the field I’m in,” he said. “We’re lucky, we are one of the great uniters. Music is universal, and we can have people in our concert and among the audience who could be fierce political opponents, but the music moves us all – each in their unique ways, but there is still something universal about the great music we perform. I’m excited to do our fair share in the healing and moving-on process.”