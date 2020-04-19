Remember stores? Remember the little bell that would go off when you entered, and the friendly workers who would greet you with a big smile? What about markets? When you could walk from booth to booth, exploring locally sourced products made by hardworking vendors? I’m sure I’m not the only one who never expected to miss such in-person shopping experiences.
Amanda Howard is one of countless vendors being affected by COVID-19-related closures and cancellations, and she decided to do something about it. Last month, she started Cheyenne Virtual Market, an online community where vendors can promote their products and interact with interested customers virtually.
It doesn’t replace a normal market or art show, Howard said, but it’s the best we can do right now.
“All this happened, and I was kind of like, ‘Well, what am I going to do now?’” she said. “It was disappointing. I wanted to continue on, I was excited about my new business venture (she recently became a stylist for Color Street, a nail art design strip brand), so I was trying to think how I could best continue on, and I thought, ‘You know, maybe we should try to do a virtual one.’”
Her first event at the end of March attracted 12 vendors and went well, but she was hoping it would be the only one she had to do. As COVID-19 cases have increased throughout the state and the rest of the country, however, it became clear that this is the direction she needed to go in to ensure sales for the time being.
At the time of publication, she had nearly 20 confirmed vendors for the next market, which runs now through April 26, and Howard said shoppers can expect to find everything from artwork and clothing to health and wellness products.
One such vendor is mixed media artist Tara Pappas of Laramie, who said this will be her first time participating in a virtual market.
“As a studio artist, I like to be involved in fairs and things like that, just to get my work out to different markets. And with quarantine, most of the markets have been closed, and a lot of the ones I was going to be in in the spring and summer canceled,” she said. “So when I saw this on the vendors group I’m a part of (on Facebook), I thought it would be a unique opportunity to see what a virtual market is like. I’m interested in exploring a different way of seeing what a market can be.”
Pappas is looking forward to seeing how far-reaching the market will be, because taking travel out of the equation means many more vendors and artists from across the state and the region can sell, and likewise for customers. If a vendor ships, hypothetically, the customer reach potential is limitless.
The challenge, however, will be trying to recreate the excitement that comes from shopping in a market full of creative homemade goods. Pappas loves how you can pick and choose which booths to browse when you’re at an in-person market, so she noted that some people might not like that in the Facebook group, where the virtual market is taking place, they’re forced to see every vendor’s post (for which they’re limited to two per day).
She’s also interested in observing how different it will be showing a few products at a time, rather than being able to showcase all her work at once on a big table.
“I usually have my booth set up with art journals and cards and prints and pillows, and I have it all out there to browse,” Pappas said. “But given two posts a day, it’s a lot more showcasing specific items one at a time and selling a booth’s worth of stuff over a week-long period, as opposed to someone stopping at your booth for five or 10 minutes.”
Regardless, she’s embracing the challenge and is thrilled by the idea of learning from this new virtual experience.
“I love new challenges and tackling new problems with how to display my work and things like that, so for me, I’m looking forward to finding new ways of selling my stuff virtually and showcasing specific things,” she said. “It’s so different than what I would have done pre-coronavirus.”
Howard is similarly excited by the virtual aspect of the experience – especially as busy mom currently wearing many hats.
“Even before coronavirus, some of these virtual things that businesses have been doing has really helped me out as the mother of two young children, because it’s hard to drag them around to multiple stores,” Howard said. “This is a similar thing, in a way; it gives people who can’t run around to a bunch of craft shows on the weekend a way to shop online.”