Cheyenne Youth Symphony business manager juggles ranch work with a commitment to music

Jackie Louderback first came to Wyoming for Belted Galloway cattle. She returned – and eventually built a life here – for love.
Louderback is originally from Exmoor, an area of hilly open moorland in Somerset, England. Her father was a herdsman specializing in pedigree cattle, and that required the family to move quite often because he’d get headhunted to show bigger and better herds. But no matter what corner of England they ended up in, agriculture was always at the center of Louderback’s life.
In 1994, at the age of 21, she won The Royal Show (aka The Royal Agricultural Show) with a Belted Galloway heifer, so when she heard that the then-largest herd of Belted Galloway cattle was on a ranch in Horse Creek, Wyoming, she decided to go work there for the summer.
That’s where she met Justin. The Kansas native decided to spend his college summer vacation working on the same ranch, and as they got to know each other, the spark was undeniable.
“We kind of got together during that summer, and at the end of the summer, I went back to England, and he hung out here with a few different jobs,” Louderback said. “And then we didn’t speak for seven years.”
But their story wasn’t over, because around 2001, she felt the need to write him a letter. When that Midwestern cowboy she fell for long ago responded, he said he’d been waiting for her.
The couple got engaged the week before 9/11 while Louderback was in the U.S. for a visit – notable because the terrorist attack delayed her flight back to England, where she needed to return before she could legally come back to get married.
Their wedding was an international celebration of both love and agriculture, uniting friends from throughout Europe, Canada and New Zealand who she’d met through showing cattle.
“The world gets very small, in a good way, when you’re in that industry, because there really are very few barriers,” she said. “You can country hop, but if you’re landing on a ranch or a farm, the principles are pretty much the same. You can jump in and do the work.”
The Louderbacks spent their first few years of married life living in Kansas with the groom’s parents, and that’s also where they had their first son, Devon.
But they couldn’t stay away from where they met for long.
“Cheyenne always called to both of us,” she said. “We both kind of said Wyoming is our home. That’s where we feel equally at home. Neither one of us has more of a claim on it than the other – both of us arrived at the same time, and both of us just loved it.”
Now, the couple lives about 20 miles outside Cheyenne on a ranch with Devon and their youngest, Luke. Louderback admits that it’s not the easiest environment to grow up in, a 30-minute drive from town, but one thing has always gotten the boys through, just like it got her through high school: music.
The Louderback household has always been musical, especially with a father who plays guitar and writes cowboy poetry and a mother who grew up performing in school choir and band. And because 1980s music was always playing in the background, it’s become the boys’ favorite genre.
“Quite often, in the evenings, after supper … my eldest, he’ll usually start it, and he’ll pick an 80s tune and just play it and say OK, who’s it by?,” Louderback said. “What song is it? And before you know it, we’ll be sitting there for an hour and everybody’s challenged everybody else … when you work a job that’s not a 9-to-5, it’s a 24/7 job, you can be out in the middle of the night calving a heifer, so you’re tired the next day, but music and food, in this house, are the two things that kind of bring everybody back to the table.”
But even though they’ve always been music fans, Louderback was surprised when her eldest expressed interest in the Cheyenne Youth Symphony as a fourth grader. One day, he just came home with audition paperwork and informed his parents he was going to play the violin.
At the same time, she wasn’t that surprised. Devon appreciates everything from music to cattle wrestling, and he’s as close with his friends who play football as his fellow symphony members, and it’s remained that way now that he’s graduated out of the program, but remains as a student helper.
“He paved the way for his younger brother to take up cello, and two years later, he also auditioned and made it in the Symphony,” Louderback said. “Artistic Director Jaylene Willhite has been a wonderful influence on both my boys, encouraging them and teaching them how to be a member of the orchestra in so many different ways.”
The family became so involved so quickly that Willhite knew exactly who to turn to when she started getting overwhelmed with tasks a little over a year ago. She asked Louderback if she’d take on a larger role within the organization, and Devon and Luke’s mom has been the one with the clipboard and all the answers ever since.
All CYS parents are required to volunteer due to everything that needs to get done for the group to survive – planning and executing fundraisers, booking performance and rehearsal spaces, and lately, finding ways to keep the symphony running safely during the pandemic – but as the organization’s first business manager, Louderback is the go-to person for all things non-music-related at CYS.
“She was always really good at helping, and she just kept doing more and more,” Willhite recalled. “I’m very grateful.”
Having parents involved helps create more of a family environment, the director added, and Louderback agrees. And especially after the year CYS has had, she needs all hands on deck.
“Based on our experience of the previous year, we just didn’t know if we were going to survive,” she said. “We just didn’t know if we were going to be asked to just dismantle the organization because it was not essential. To all of our kids and our parents and families, it was very essential – that was there, a little bit of freedom, every week to be able to come to rehearsal.”
And thanks in large part to her work, that essential music experience continues.