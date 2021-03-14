Cheyenne Youth Symphony offers creative escape amid pandemic

You can’t miss it.
Anyone walking into Beacon Hill Church on a Tuesday evening is now greeted by a large sign explaining the COVID-19 protocols: mask up (and it must be 2-ply – including gators), get your temperature taken (must be less than 100 degrees), get screened for COVID-19 symptoms, grab some hand sanitizer and make sure you stay 6 feet from others.
Once you’ve passed your screening, you’ll walk down the hallway and feel a sharp breeze – the door next to the auditorium is kept open for air circulation reasons – before heading into the rehearsal space. After Junior Symphony’s rehearsal, there is a 15-minute buffer for cleaning, during which purple-gloved parent volunteers sanitize every chair and music stand before the Concert Symphony comes in.
Then, everyone is asked to take one last pump of hand sanitizer on their way out.
Overcoming pandemic-related obstacles
The Cheyenne Youth Symphony isn’t messing around when it comes to this pandemic. When Laramie County schools closed their doors in March 2020, CYS parent Melanie Nichols – who has two children in the program and one who’s already graduated out – said the organization quickly switched to virtual mode, posting YouTube videos for students to practice with at home.
When in-person rehearsals started up again this school year, Laramie County School District 1 could no longer allow the group to rehearse inside one of its buildings. So, CYS Business Manager Jackie Louderback had to find an alternative. When Beacon Hill offered its space, she quickly accepted.
Some parents were hesitant to allow their children to come back for in-person rehearsals, Nichols recalled. But over time, the group has returned to its previous size.
But that’s also the problem – the organization looks exactly the same as it did in 2020 (now they’re just wearing masks). Louderback said the pandemic kept the group from recruiting any new members, and now that teachers have so much more on their plate enforcing social distancing and other protocols, they don’t have time to spread the word about CYS auditions.
CYS Artistic Director Jaylene Willhite, who has served in that role since the orchestra’s founding in November 2000, is determined to keep exposing as many students as possible to a variety of musical styles, in turn improving their technique.
“I would like to encourage young string students to consider being a member of the Cheyenne Youth Symphony,” she said. “It is a great opportunity to develop their playing skills and make new musical friends.”
Louderback hopes the group’s upcoming fundraiser, the Annual Afternoon Tea, Concert and Silent Auction on May 22 at Little America Hotel & Resort, can help spread the word about the organization. But in the meantime, she and Willhite are just grateful several partnerships have allowed them to keep the program going.
“I would like to thank the community for their continued support of the Cheyenne Youth Symphony, especially during the pandemic,” said Willhite. “Both North Christian Church and Beacon Hill Church have graciously hosted us for rehearsals since last summer, and we would not have been able to continue if not for their help. Thank you, also, to Laramie County School District 1 for making it possible to use their facilities for our concerts.”
From the parent’s point of view
Parents like Nichols see what having music as an outlet during this difficult time has done for their children, and they agree the pandemic hasn’t hindered the musicians’ experience.
“These kids that wear masks all day at school happily come running in here, put on their hand sanitizer, put on their masks, get in, get their instrument and get in their place,” she said. “Not a complaint about wearing it. … they want to do well. And so they’ve pushed to continue practicing.”
Ian Caldon, who has a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old in the program, completely agrees. He’s impressed with both the flexibility of the CYS team and the students throughout the past year, and he’s glad to know his children can continue to do what they love in a safe environment.
One example is how all “part checks” – which is like a test to see how well each musician is doing – were done virtually this year to avoid students having to spend time in close quarters with Willhite.
Every concert this season has been livestreamed up until this month, when the group will host its first (family only) staged performance with an in-person audience.
“I would really credit a lot of that to Jackie and her vision and her finding locations like this that allow for us to meet,” Caldon said of the group’s ability to push forward. “Before, we would play in a certain location, and it’s usually a full house, because family members come to see. But now, people (everywhere) can view it, which has been a really nice thing, because like Jackie has family in England, my children’s mom is from Peru. So for those of us that have international families, they can now view these.”
Both Nichols and Caldon play instruments themselves, but they never pushed their children to play. Their children came to them with the idea to audition for CYS (some after hearing their friends talk about it), and both parents have watched the young musicians blossom into more confident, well-rounded students through their time in the program.
From the children’s point of view
Music has always played an important role in Olivia Humble’s life. The 15-year-old currently plays five instruments, and she credits much of her passion for the craft to her grandpa, who she often watched play the piano growing up.
Playing is her favorite way to express herself, so as a violinist in her elementary school orchestra, it was a no-brainer to audition for CYS.
“It really has helped me grow as a musician because it gives you so many opportunities that you usually wouldn’t get,” she said. “And you’re here with so many players that are talented, dedicated and not just doing it for a grade. … it’s helped me be exposed to a family, and we’re all here to grow, and we all help each other.”
A love of music has been passed down several generations for Thomas Dixon, 14. His grandpa was a professional opera singer, and his mom played all four saxophones, flute and piccolo when she was in high school.
He’s one of the few viola players in the orchestra, and he’s proud of it.
“I love being able to support my section, because there’s often not a lot of violas just because nobody wants to play it, really,” he said. “So being able to really contribute to the whole group is great. … we can improve as a group, especially musically, just because it’s not like in school, where some kids just took the class as an easy A.”
Jesse Jamison, 13, started playing cello in the orchestra this past fall after his family moved to Cheyenne. He loves having the chance to learn from both Willhite and his fellow musicians.
“It’s definitely taught me a lot more technique, and it’s opened a broader area for learning with other people, as well,” he said. “You get to learn how other people sound from other schools, and it’s not just, like, confined to your school, and you get to hear all these different sounds that aren’t offered in a curriculum.”
Those sounds aren’t characteristic of the music most 13-year-olds are jamming out to, but he considers classical music an integral art form.
“It’s our roots, and we get to learn where music really flourished,” he said. “It’s a great way to learn how music has sounded and how it sounds now, and how we can keep these things alive, because they do sound so beautiful, so the newer generation should be able to hear that because they’re true art pieces.”