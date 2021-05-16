Cheyenne Youth Symphony seniors end on a high note with Afternoon Concert and Tea

Jaylene Willhite has said a great deal of goodbyes in her career as an orchestra director and teacher. But, somehow, it’s always hard.
“It’s very exciting to see where they started, and now where they’re at and how much they have grown,” she said of the kids who graduate out of her program. “But then, on the other side of it, some of them I won’t see. … it’s sad. It’s like a chapter of the book being closed.”
Willhite teaches orchestra at Afflerbach Elementary, Johnson Junior High and South High School, and she’s been a violinist in the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for the past 31 years. But one of the groups that’s closest to her heart is the one she’s directed since its inception in 2000: the Cheyenne Youth Symphony.
At the end of every school year – besides 2020, for obvious reasons – CYS hosts its Afternoon Tea and Concert. The spring concert doubles as a fundraiser for the organization and a way to send off the orchestra’s senior members – aka ninth graders, because CYS is for children ages 9-15.
This year’s concert will take place May 22 at a new location, Little America Hotel and Resort, which Willhite said shows just how far the organization has come in its 21 years.
Former CYS parents Mickie Meares and Darlene Perakos brought the idea of a high tea fundraiser to Willhite in the early years of the orchestra, and then Meares and Willhite even went to a teahouse in Loveland, Colorado, to learn the proper table settings, how to decorate and what they would need to purchase to re-create that experience in Cheyenne.
The parents prepared everything from the tea to the cucumber sandwiches back then, but these days it’s always catered. (It should be noted, however, that Willhite made all the centerpieces for the tables this year.)
But it’s not about the fancy pastries and beautiful decorations for Willhite. She just loves watching her students shine.
“I’m just excited to hear them,” she said. “The final concert is usually the best, because they’ve grown and they’ve polished, and we’ve practiced a lot. And so, it’s always nice for people outside of the organization to see that.”
Senior cellist Kristen Huffman, 15, agrees. She’s only been with CYS for two years, but the tea has been her favorite event (even as an audience member back when she was watching her sister play) because the students get to celebrate the graduating members and show off everything they’ve learned.
She said the thing she’ll miss most about CYS is how hard it pushed her.
“It’s better than school orchestra because it’s more difficult; it challenges you,” she said. “And you meet different people from different schools. It’s just more fun music.”
Senior violinist Rachel Nichols, 15, has been playing with CYS since she was in fourth grade.
“My older brother’s pretty cool, and he started before me, so I just wanted to be like him,” she said of why she joined.
Nichols is proud of how far she’s come in the past several years, and she said being in the orchestra has taught her the benefit of music as an outlet (regardless of what mood she’s in). And, like Huffman, she loves seeing the growth that comes from everyone’s hard work.
“There’s only one way to go: up,” she said. “I feel like everyone in this group has gotten better.”
Senior cellist Solomon Moritz, 14, just joined CYS last year after moving to Wyoming from Colorado. Although his time with the organization has been brief, he said he’ll miss playing with his fellow cellists, and he’d recommend this experience to anyone who wants to learn more about orchestras.
“I’ve just learned a lot about how the symphony works and how the different parts of it work together,” he said. “It can help you understand how these things work, and how to become a better musician.”
Senior violist Colin Peters, 15, has been with CYS since fifth grade, and some of his favorite memories have been playing at Cheyenne Frontier Days and taking a trip with the whole symphony to New Orleans.
“I’ll miss being a part of the group,” he said. “I’m not a social person. I’m definitely an introvert. But there’s just something about this specific orchestra that I really like. The conductor’s really nice, the pianist is great. And everyone’s just really nice in here.”