Hope you like graffiti and tattoos.
Because after CultureX on July 13-15, Cheyenne will have a fresh coat of both, and doesn’t everything look a little bit better with a new splash of color?
Founded last year, The Culture Ex po, Cheyenne’s annual alternative/urban arts festival, is little more than a blanket entity established to encapsulate several longtime cultural events in Paint Slingers, the 4-Ever-West Tattoo Festival and Makers and Creatives Steamroller Print, among others.
This time around, CultureX will look a little bit smaller, but it remains one of the premier events of the city’s summer outings. The Depot Plaza, Cheyenne Depot, portions of 15th Street and the top level of the Spiker parking garage will be busy with several art events that residents rarely have the opportunity to enjoy outside of the festival. Both next Friday and Saturday feature Fridays on the Plaza performances, as well.
“It’s a lot of people’s favorite event of the year, and I think it’s because it’s different. It’s a worthy event that welcomes everybody. It’s not a country fest with people who love the western/country atmosphere,” said Eddie Fernandez, muralist and founder/organizer of Paint Slingers. “It’s an event where anybody can come out here and have a good time.”
After their plans were foiled by foul weather in 2022, Paint Slingers is again planning to host a block party at the top of the fresh graffiti-covered parking garage on Saturday, complete with food and live music.
However, residents won’t be seeing as many new murals outside of select locations.
There are several explanations for this, ranging from the fact that Cheyenne has rapidly become a city abundant with public art or the fact that businesses decline to offer their walls as canvases. Either may be true, but the most direct impact Fernandez is experiencing is that of financial difficulty.
In the past, the event was mainly funded through sponsorship that provided lodging, paint and supplies for the artists. This year, Paint Slingers can provide few, if any, accommodations for the artists traveling to the city from the surrounding region.
Another aspect — one that permeates throughout this year’s expo — is the general exhaustion felt among organizers.
“It shocked me, just the way it came together last year,” Fernandez said. “I know last year, we started planning stuff a little bit late, and the same thing happened this year. Last year, I was almost ready to have that be the final year.
“I’m kind of getting exhausted from putting the event together. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to put the event together or not.”
Due to a lack of sufficient sponsorship, Fernandez has turned to GoFundMe to crowdsource the event. Notably, Angelina’s Dream Foundation recently donated $500, but that still puts the event at just $615 out of a $5,000 goal.
Even with the city taking control of certain aspects of CultureX events — including the musical acts, security, road closures and event permits — a lot of responsibility falls on the individual organizers. It’s not a question of whether organizers still have love for their event, but whether they can keep the act going when it doesn’t appear that there’s anyone willing to take over in the near future.
Trinidad Serrano, owner of The T.R.I.B.E. Zoo Tattoo and the founder/organizer of 4-Ever-West, isn’t losing hope. Now 45 years old, he’s approaching a time in his life where he intends to dedicate more time to his family, and events like the tattoo festival are an understandably inconvenient time suck.
“I love doing everything, it’s just ‘Father Time,’” Serrano said. “When I started this, I was a lot younger. Now, my kids are getting older. I’m getting older. I want to spend more time with them. When I first started, they were really young. I’ve got a teenager, we like to go do stuff, and it’s just a lot of time, and it takes away from family time when I’m not working.
“That’s what I want to do, be with my family.”
In many ways, 4-Ever-West is Trinidad Serrano — he personally invites the artists, organizes longtime sponsors, as well as coordinates most of the surrounding events. The intervention by the city of Cheyenne last year did take some off his plate, but like the inaugural event in 2015, the impact lies in the personal touch.
Eight events later, 4-Ever-West has grown into a fixture of the community, one that pulls roughly 40 high-quality tattoo artists into Cheyenne from around the region. For $10, people can interact with the artists in the Depot, admire their work and their process and, if they like, get a walk-up tattoo (tattoo prices are set by the artist).
“It’s something I want to continue, but it’s a lot of work, and I’m not getting any younger,” he said. “My goal is 10 years. We’ll go from there.”
The tattoo festival is a core aspect of the surrounding events, including the annual Pin-Up Competition, Tattoo Rodeo, BMX show and, often, a car show. But a mainstay of CultureX, the Makers and Creatives Steamroller Street Print event, has been rescheduled to August in hopes of more convenient weather.
In its place, Desiree Brothe of Makers and Creatives, Arts Cheyenne and many other local organizations, is heading the addition of a large street mural on 15th Street between Carey and Capitol avenues as a part of Urban Edge Advocates.
Rather than pursue multiple murals, like the organization did last year by painting six new crosswalks on O’Neil and Thomes avenues, local high school students will paint one large piece covering the street. Brothe said the piece compiles different aspects of Cheyenne’s history into one eclectic collage.
The hope is that with each passing year, another portion of the mural will be added until a good length of 15th Street is one cohesive visual.
Brothe, with all of her different artistic endeavors, took a slight step back from CultureX this year. Last year, she said, was an example of an event with too many moving parts.
“We’ve had to kind of parse it back down to the essence of what it should be — we want it to be a fun arts and culture event,” Brothe said. “We want activities to bring people, and we want them to be different things than what people would be used to seeing, which is also the point of it.
“(What’s the point) if you get so much of it that it’s overwhelming to plan and it’s overwhelming for the viewer?”
When it’s all said and done, the future of CultureX comes in the form of new leadership. This is an event that, regardless of hardships, has received love from the community. Brothe knows that a successful year is marked by positive verbal praise and social media response from the community.
This kind of response negates the challenges of planning, all the organizers need is someone to step up.
“From a 30,000-foot view, this event is just one of those instances where it’s the same people doing the same things,” Brothe said. “We’re all getting older, we don’t have anybody younger than us coming in to do these things, and it does get exhausting. You burn out.
“I don’t know where that next generation of those people are who want to take part and see these things happen. I don’t know where that shift occurs or doesn’t occur, or how we maneuver that as a community.”