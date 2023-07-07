Hope you like graffiti and tattoos.

Because after CultureX on July 13-15, Cheyenne will have a fresh coat of both, and doesn’t everything look a little bit better with a new splash of color?

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus