Who knows what kind of talent is hiding in Cheyenne?
A musician who practices behind closed doors, a poet who keeps their work clasped in their journal, maybe a dancer by recreation or a performance artist from days gone by. All of them now have a chance to enter the spotlight and experience a little bit of friendly competition.
It’s not the most common opportunity in this city, with open mic nights drifting in and out of existence. When something like Dillinger’s Bar departs, Blue Raven Brewery fills its place, but nothing quite like Cheyenne’s Got Talent has been attempted before.
Orchestrated with the vision of recreating the long-running television show “America’s Got Talent,” at least in format, is the driving force behind this event. Public figures from the community will serve as judges, but no one will be getting buzzed in this scenario.
In fact, the only judging that will actually take place comes from audience votes, which are based on the number of donated dollar bills. All the proceeds from votes will be donated to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, the primary sponsor of this series of shows.
With three dates this month, the event has the chance to give lesser-known and undiscovered talent in Cheyenne a chance to gain some exposure. Rather than the harsh competition made popular by the TV show, Dominic Syracuse, the main organizer of the event, is gearing this to be more of a community showcase.
“The reason that we really wanted to do it is just because there’s so many talented people in town, and we want to showcase that,” Syracuse said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “There’s not really too much of a place to showcase natural talent.”
The event is open to all ages, unlike most open mic nights featured in breweries and bars around the city. However, this is on a bigger scale than anything else offered in Cheyenne, other than Open Jam Night at The Lincoln Theatre, which is restricted to musicians.
All contestants have to do to enter is submit a three-minute video showcasing their talent to Syracuse, as long as it’s family friendly, by way of Facebook direct message. If their talent makes the cut, then they will be performing in the Lions Park Amphitheater as early as the first show on Sept. 9, depending on when they submit and how many slots are already filled.
Nine performers are currently scheduled for the first date, and submissions are open until the day of the event. There will be two more installments of Cheyenne’s Got Talent on Sept. 16 and 24.
“I grew up in this town, and I’ve played guitar since I was 12,” Syracuse said. “I’ve been acting since I was 8. The hardest thing around here is just finding a place to play. Give me a place where I can showcase what I do. That’s what we’re here for. “
Small opportunities make a big difference, as is the case with local musician Loren Woodin.
The reason that Woodin is a local musician today is due the support of Syracuse. Dillinger’s Bar, which closed in March, first introduced its open mic night during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodin, who works for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, grew up in a musical family. In his 30 years of playing guitar, he kept his ability contained to within his home – until he realized he needed to perform live, that is.
Dillinger’s gave him that opportunity, as daunting as it may have been.
“I was talking to a musician buddy of mine down in Fort Collins, and he said. ‘You just need to find an open mic and do it,’” Woodin said. “Then, in the next week, Syracuse started doing the (Dillinger’s Open Mic). The timing was pretty uncanny.”
Ultimately, it was his wife who pushed him to take his guitar down to the bar, and it was Syracuse who talked him into getting on stage. The first time Woodin played live, the environment was small and supportive.
Woodin has now performed multiple times around town, in restaurants, breweries and at this upcoming Cheyenne’s Got Talent event. Without support from friends and family, he recognizes that it wouldn’t have come together quite like it did.
Encouragement from the community, and seeing that gaining a presence as a performer in town is possible, makes a tremendous impact. It might even draw some talent out from hiding.
“Those people are all over,” Woodin said. “If Dominic runs it similar to how he did the open mic nights, then it will be a very encouraging atmosphere. There were always musicians in the crowd that have been there before. You encourage the next guy that’s super nervous.”
For local magician Dan Jaspersen, the key to stage time is gaining experience working with a crowd.
Whether you’re a visual performer, magician or stand-up comedian, all bets are off when you stand before a crowd for the first time, no matter how much you practiced alone or before friends and family.
“I think for somebody who’s just getting started, this kind of event is important,” Jaspersen said. “It’s not just about exposure. It’s about light time. It’s about the idea of putting yourself on a stage and doing it over and over.
“That’s the difference-maker for so many people. You can tell when somebody doesn’t have real (stage) time.”
It isn’t often that someone from Cheyenne makes it in the business with an alternative performance art, but Jaspersen has been a magician full time for four years now. With 20 years of illusionary performance under his belt, he knows just about all there is to make a magic trick work.
Now, he performs corporate shows across the country. The struggle is that it took time to get on stage and learn his craft – hours and hours worth of trial and error. For aspiring performance artists, like magicians, there just aren’t many options around the city.
Jaspersen’s solution is to keep a long-running gig at Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, going table to table on Thursday nights doing close-up magic. It’s not just for money, not just for networking, but for practicing his skills, staying sharp and trying out new tricks.
Cheyenne’s Got Talent has the potential to be a large-scale platform for performers to practice their skill to where they can work with the crowd and improve their stage presence. Jaspersen saw plenty of it when he was helping run Open Mic Night with Syracuse.
“There’s a vulnerability to working for the real public. We saw that a lot with the stand-up comedy stuff,” Jaspersen said. “It’s one thing to think you have a good joke, it’s a totally different ballgame to actually deliver that joke. I can’t tell you how many times I have tried something and it just falls flat.”
