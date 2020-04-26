The first words spoken by Chris Hemsworth in the new Netflix action picture “Extraction” are “Hold my beer.” Then his character – former soldier turned brooding mercenary Tyler Rake – jumps off a cliff into the quarry reservoir below.
That sense of braggadocio and one-upmanship pulses faintly through the film, but is weighed down by an odd need to seem serious, too. The feature directing debut from Sam Hargrave, a longtime second unit director and stunt coordinator on films such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Atomic Blonde,” “Extraction” would be better if it just doubled down on being dumb. Instead, though the movie does indeed have some dazzling action sequences, they are interspersed with dramatic scenes that feel increasingly belabored, giving the movie a peculiar stop-start rhythm as it makes its way to a lumbering, extended gun battle final set piece.
“Extraction” is written by “Endgame” co-director Joe Russo, who produced the movie along with his brother and filmmaking partner Anthony Russo. In the film, Hemsworth has been hired to rescue a kidnapped teenage boy (Rudhraksh Jaiswal).
“Extraction” is an excellent piece of action filmmaking that falls short of the more emotionally resonant goals it wants to set for itself.