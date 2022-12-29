ENTER-VID-ROCK-NETFLIX-LIVESTREAM-LA

Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Myung Chun

BALTIMORE – Comedian Chris Rock’s new Netflix special will be a first-of-its-kind event, livestreaming on the platform without edits.

Netflix announced Sunday the upcoming “global event” would stream live at 10 p.m. March 4 from an undisclosed Baltimore venue. It said additional details on “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” would be announced “soon.”

