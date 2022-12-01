Christine McVie, the singer, songwriter and keyboardist whose dreamily optimistic tunes for Fleetwood Mac – including such pop-radio staples as “Don’t Stop,” “Little Lies,” “Songbird,” “Everywhere” and “You Make Loving Fun” – helped make the band one of the most successful acts in music history, died Wednesday. She was 79.

Her death was announced by her family in a statement that said she’d “passed away peacefully” at a hospital following “a short illness.” The statement didn’t specify the hospital’s location. McVie, who lived in London, told Rolling Stone in June that she was in “quite bad health,” describing a chronic back problem that made it difficult for her to stand.


