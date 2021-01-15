Phil Mills Jr. is not a Wyomingite. He wasn’t raised on a ranch, or with a coal miner as a father. But growing up, he took several trips from his native Missouri to visit family in Montana, and those car rides often brought him through the Cowboy State.
When the former newspaper and magazine editor decided to write a book set in the American West, he originally planned to base the novel in Montana. He knew it well, both from visiting and hearing stories of his dad’s childhood in Big Sky Country. But a little voice told him to consider Wyoming. So, Mills drove around the state’s southeast region, particularly, off Interstate 25, and fell in love with Chugwater.
“I just liked the prairie and the mountain ranges and Chugwater Creek and the bluffs,” he said. “That whole thing grabbed me – it was all the elements I was looking for in a story. … I visited with locals coming in (to the Chugwater Soda Fountain) and talked, and it just felt comfortable, and so I thought, ‘This is where I want to do this.’”
That was how his first book, “Where a Good Wind Blows,” came to fruition. The WWA Spur Award Finalist winner for Best Western Audiobook follows rancher John Meadows after he’s found barely alive – and an undercover plan to win back Meadows Ranch unfolds. The sequel, “Where the Wildflowers Dance,” follows the same characters after the return of Meadows’ daughter, Sarah, who is keen on maintaining her family ranch even if the man who loves her disagrees.
Mills knew he had to gain a deep understanding of his story’s backdrop. So prior to the 2010 publication of the first book, he took several trips from his then-home in Gainesville, Georgia, to Chugwater. One of the first things he did was drive deep into the country, away from the highway noise, and turn on a tape recorder.
“I shut off the car and just listened to the wind,” he said. “What I was feeling at that time, the emotions – I just kind of let myself go. What would it have been like to be one of the early ranchers? I didn’t even listen to it (the recording) for the first six months after I came back, and then I sat down one afternoon and listened and thought ‘Wow, this really had an emotional impact on me.’”
Once he felt an emotional connection to the land he was writing about, he did his research. Mills knew that to do the locals justice, he’d need an understanding of everything from the name of the bluffs on the south side of the creek to what kind of grass grows on the plains near Chugwater. If a local were to pick up his novel and read about the wrong kind of tree growing at that elevation, he said, his credibility would have been out the window instantly.
As a father of four, it took Mills a while to write the first book. But he was motivated to write the second after a reader emailed him and asked what happened to the character of Sarah.
“They had become invested in those characters,” Mills said. “I never intended to write a second book, but because they were so involved in them, I must have done a good job of creating some likable characters. They became so invested in them that they wanted to know more, so then, of course, that’s led to a third one, and that’ll bring in some kids and the like.”
He started “Where the Wildflowers Dance” around 2016, and by then, the first book had already been out for six years. He was worried about the gap between the two novels, but knew that if readers really enjoyed the first, they’d also be curious about what happened to Sarah.
Mills said he’s not a fan of outlines – he doesn’t like to feel constricted when he’s in those early stages – and prefers to let the story unfold as he writes. It keeps things exciting, he said, because not even he knows what will happen next. Mills also struggles with dialogue after 15 years of journalistic writing detailing actual conversations, but as a member of the Western Writers of America – for which he currently serves as vice president – he gets great advice from fellow writers.
His No. 1 tip for other writers is to be as descriptive as necessary to pull readers into the scene they’re painting.
“A lot of people drive through that area, but they really don’t see it,” he said. “I have two daughters and grandchildren who have never been out there, but when they read that, I want them to think ‘Wow, that’s worth visiting.’ There’s so much history there.”
His two daughters also helped inspire the strong-willed character of Sarah. Mills said being their father, he wanted to portray an independent woman who they could look up to – a woman who makes the tough choices necessary to get by, but faces all adversity head-on.
Mills said it’s important that all his characters are good people, but inherently flawed like all humans, especially because he wants young people to be able to learn life lessons from his books. That’s the same goal he’s bringing to his third book in the series, which he’s currently writing from his new home outside Fort Worth, Texas. That novel will take place in both Chugwater and a fictional town in the Laramie Range.
Like his approach with the first two in the series, he just wants to help others fall in love with an area of the West that has a piece of his heart.
“Everyone I’ve ever met out there has been fantastic, free, friendly, and I hope I did it justice,” he said. “If you don’t live there, and you read one of these books, I hope you say ‘Gosh, I gotta go visit there someday.’ … That’d be my biggest goal, if nothing else, is to do it justice, because they deserve that.”