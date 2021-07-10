You could say that the robins in our backyard are benefitting from global warming this summer.
After 32 years managing without it, Mark and I had air conditioning installed and the robins discovered it offered a good nesting location.
We normally can keep things comfortable by closing windows before the outside temperatures get hotter than the inside, plus the basement stays chilly. But with warmer and sometimes smokier summers, it seemed like the right time to invest in heat pump technology, referred to as a mini-split. It also provides heat and can be hooked up to a solar electric system someday.
The robins built their whole nest before we were aware. It is on top of the new conduit in the corner by the back door we don’t use much. With the roof overhang, it is well protected.
I’ve heard about robins building nests on porch lights and attacking anyone who goes in and out the associated door. Gardening takes us back and forth below this nest location, but neither robin parent divebombed us or the dog. Mark even put up our 8-foot stepladder once to take a photo and there were no complaints.
Every time I glanced at the nest when a parent was on it, incubating the eggs, staring at me, I’d apologize for another disruption.
Finally, the day came when I noticed, looking out the kitchen window, that one of the parents was pausing on one of our fence posts with a big juicy, bright green caterpillar in its beak. There were many more treats for the nestlings, but caterpillars seemed the most popular.
It takes a lot of herbivorous prey to raise baby robins and I wondered what plant damage the robins were averting this summer. Gosh, it might have been the right year for growing cabbages. My last efforts were aborted by caterpillars.
By June 19, there was one large nestling left in the nest, almost filling it. By June 20, the nest was empty. I didn’t see any speckle-breasted baby robins anywhere.
I went to the corner of the yard by the compost bins to re-pot houseplants. As I approached, a robin flew in, perching on a branch eye level with me. I stopped and we looked each other in the eye. I murmured congratulations in case it was one of our parent robins. Then it flew to a new perch a few feet away and I turned, and we locked eyes again.
Most wild animals are interested in staying away from people unless we are handing out food. Otherwise, they don’t encourage our attention because that is often dangerous.
The robin shifted position again, caught my eye, and then flew off around the upright junipers. I could hear again the quiet call it had been making, on the other side of the bushes, plus another odd one. So, I circled the junipers and when I got to the point where I could see into the interior, there was the fledgling.
Unlike a killdeer, which tries to draw you away from its nest, I felt like the robin had led me to the fledgling. Minutes later the fledgling flashed away to another shrub, but I didn’t go in pursuit.
Within a week, June 26, I saw a robin sitting on the nest again. Less than three feet away, a male house sparrow with a beak full of dry grass waited patiently for the robin to take a break. His mate waited behind him. I know we have a housing shortage in Cheyenne, but does the robin have a spare room, or what?
We still have a feeder hanging over the patio, under the clear corrugated plastic roof. It’s one of those cage types that uses the blocks of seed that seem to be glued together. The red-breasted nuthatches visit it multiple times a day, pecking away.
A pair of these birds nested in a rotten stub on a tree across the street. We think these are the birds flying over our low house to our feeder. On June 25, I saw five nuthatches on the feeder, probably the whole family dining together. They are completely at home. In fact, as I walk back and forth doing chores, I sometimes remember to look up to where, two or three feet over my head, a nuthatch is completely unconcerned by my presence, or that I’ve stopped so close.
Maybe, like the geese in the park, they read body language and distinguish between danger and safety.