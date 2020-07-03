What if boot-wearing, pistol-swinging cowboys wore face shields under their 10-gallon hats? That’s what you’ll find out at Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama.
It’s been more than three months since CLTP closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the theater group is making its grand re-entrance onto the entertainment scene with plenty of precautions in place.
“As some restrictions started to ease up a little bit, we felt like we were going to be able to present it in a live format and that’s the plan – currently,” said co-director and playwright Rory Mack.
The first step was for CLTP employees and board members to sit down and discuss what a play would look like during a pandemic. They reviewed all the rules outlined by the Laramie County Recovery Plan and determined that their new capacity would be 90 audience members (even though the Historic Atlas Theater holds around 250) with tables spaced out and only occupied by members of the same household.
A formal outline of CLTP’s pandemic procedures can be found on its website, but the most important to know are that “all visitors must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building, no person will be allowed into a CLTP venue without a mask, all persons entering the building must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others, and all visitors must wash their hands after using the restrooms.”
Another part of that planning process was figuring out how to keep the performers safe. Before they had a cast, Mack and co-director Cathie Chadwick decided to hold auditions virtually to avoid opening up the theater. That made getting a sense of the actors’ ability slightly harder, but it also made the process less intimidating for people like Brandi O’Brien.
O’Brien hasn’t performed since she was in high school, but she’s always gone to CLTP shows and taken note of how much fun the performers seemed to be having. Plus, she felt the need to do something out of her comfort zone.
“I’ve encouraged my daughter to put herself out there more (lately),” she said. “So this is like, ‘Hey, look at me. I can audition, and you can put yourself out there.’”
She never thought anything would come of it. O’Brien thought she was just providing her daughter a little inspiration, but in the process, she landed the role of the heroine, Brandi Alexander.
About six weeks ago, the production started rehearsals with strict protocols for the actors. Everyone had to wear a face covering and maintain the standard 6-foot distance from one another, which meant that suddenly a bunch of actors could no longer interact in the way they’re trained to do.
“I think the biggest thing for them is they’re used to, in many cases, being so much closer to the people they’re on stage with,” Mack said. “(I say) ‘watch your spacing! You got a little too close, make sure you don’t break that bubble.’
“When we first started with rehearsals, everybody was working with either cloth masks or the surgical masks, and then we talked about how it was very difficult to project and kind of hard to get any facial expressions. So we have switched over to the heavy plastic face shields, and we’ve ordered those for all of the cast and our emcees and our chefs and card girls … then (we’re) just trying to take blocking for a show that’s been written in a specific way and expand it.”
One example of that is the epic kiss between the hero and heroine. That’s clearly not possible when the performers must stand six feet away from each other, Mack said, so they’ve been working on a variety of unique and humorous ways to get around that.
Mack added that the face shields also provide a unique challenge, because it’s hard to project when someone has a big piece of plastic in front of their face – the sound bounces right back into an actor’s ears, so they often think they’re being very loud when they’re not. There’s a possibility that if that challenge becomes insurmountable, they’ll mic the actors, but they’re trying to avoid that option.
In addition to requiring face coverings and social distancing, performers (and anyone else helping out with rehearsals) must get their temperature taken before entering the theater, sign in upon entering (so they know exactly who’s in the building and when), and all props and set pieces are wiped down after being used. Behind the scenes, green rooms are closed (actors must have their makeup on before they arrive at the theater), and the number of stage crew members has been reduced.
Chadwick said these challenges are a sign of the times, and while they’re a pain, they’re necessary to ensure a safe environment for both the actors and the audience members.
“I, fortunately, wrote the script this year, so we have the writer in-house,” Mack said. “The story hasn’t changed at all. We’ve just thrown in a couple little lines referring to social distancing, or we’ve changed a line a little bit to make more sense to how we had to block it, but not in any huge way. We didn’t have to rewrite the script.”
“You can still cheer for the hero and boo for the villain,” Chadwick added, noting those are two of her favorite audience interaction aspects of the melodrama. “The sheriff will pick someone out, but at a distance, and we probably won’t bring them back up on the stage like we usually do. They’ll still give the audience a bad time for not behaving themselves.”
Mack and Chadwick agree that making this show happen was incredibly important to not only the dedicated audiences that usually come out during Cheyenne Frontier Days, but to CLTP as a whole. The melodrama is the heart and soul of the theater, and it’s also one of the group’s biggest money-makers. Numbers will inevitably be down this year with smaller audiences and fewer shows (there will be no 9 p.m. shows because it would be too hard to sanitize the whole theater after the dinnertime show ended), but they hope the pandemic won’t keep people away from what Mack describes as simply magical.
“Melodrama feels very special,” Mack said. “It’s going to work out, and this will hopefully help other productions throughout the season to be able to look at the way we were able to work around problems and challenges, and were we successful or not, what would we change.”
And for O’Brien, she’s just happy to have a fun-filled, pandemic-free world to escape to for the next several weeks.
“It’s been really rewarding to get outside my bubble and my comfort zone, and there aren’t many opportunities to do that with the pandemic going on,” she said. “I appreciate that CLTP is still having this, and they’re keeping us safe … it’s fun to get out and do something silly.”