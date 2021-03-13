CLTP’s Atlas Follies returns with filmed “I Feel Good” show

Rory Mack is a veteran performer, playwright and director for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. But none of his community theater experience could prepare him to direct a musical revue shot like a TV show.
For this year’s Atlas Follies CLTP fundraiser, Mack found himself leading actors who had never been in front of a professional video camera. But even though it was challenging, he said the result is a high-quality, professionally recorded show that’s taught him a great deal.
“It really was very different,” Mack said. “When you’re directing a live show, you just give yourself notes as to blocking that you want to see people do, and with video as a medium, if I were to do it again, I would make sure that I had some visual things – some sketches and stuff to show what this really is going to look like.”
After several conversations at the end of 2020 and early this year, the CLTP team decided COVID-19 case numbers were too high in Laramie County to comfortably perform the theater’s traditional in-person fundraiser show. But rather than use Zoom, like it did for the summer melodrama, CLTP decided to partner with Cheyenne-based Midnight West Productions to film the entire project in several installments to be edited together into one television-style production (a la the likes of “The Carol Burnett Show”).
The show’s theme, “I Feel Good,” was a direct response to the low morale brought on by the pandemic.
“It just feels like everyone is kind of in a slump and has been in a slump for a while,” Mack said. “This should generate some positivity in the world and help pick people up – give them an hour and a half to forget whatever they’re stressing about.”
The cast plans to achieve this mission with the help of 25 upbeat hits from the 1950s and ’60s. Featuring iconic artists ranging from Chuck Berry and The Beatles to Bill Haley & His Comets and The Rolling Stones, Mack is confident all audiences will be able to appreciate the selection – and maybe even bring back some fond memories of the good ole days.
Chinna Rogan decided to audition for the show with her 16-year-old daughter as a way to spend more time together (Rogan is a full-time crisis therapist, as well as a master’s student), and Mack said he was happy to cast them both. This is Rogan’s first time performing since she was in high school, so it wasn’t easy jumping back into theater mode, but she’s used to being in the spotlight from competing in pageants with her daughter.
It wasn’t easy to fit rehearsals in between work at Peak Wellness, class through Walden University and her internship with Thrive Counseling Services, LLC, but Rogan cherished the escape from her everyday routine.
“Even though it was difficult to do, memorizing dances and music, it allowed me to have some self care – to enjoy something for myself,” Rogan said. “Having all this social work stuff in my mind, it was hard to try to memorize that stuff on top of it … but my daughter helped me, and Rory and Kathy were very patient and understood it’s been a while.”
Rogan will be featured in the group’s rendition of “Mr. Sandman,” in a solo performance of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and in several dance numbers choreographed by co-director Kathy Riedl, who Mack said was an invaluable creative partner he was lucky to work with before she moved to Los Angeles (which happened shortly after they wrapped filming).
The fact the show is produced entirely by locals makes Rogan particularly proud to be a part of it, and she’s excited to hear how people react after watching the taping.
“It’s bringing back memories of fun times for those in that age group (who were alive in the 1950s and 60s),” she said. “And it’s helping those like my daughter learn that style of music, and what was really hip and in style.”
Act I is the 1950s portion of the show, and Mack and Riedl first realized the power of a filmed performance when they had the idea to make that section black-and-white, reflecting the pre-color days of television. They discussed painting the set black and white and finding costumes in that color scheme, Mack said, before realizing the project editor could just add a black-and-white effect to the entire first half of the show.
He also didn’t realize how different it would be directing actors who don’t have to get it right during their one shot onstage. Without a live audience, and with the ability to do several takes, Mack said it took some mental adjusting to remind himself and the actors that the editor would use only the best take in the final product.
The project was filmed from multiple angles and with the help of drones, teleprompters and even the occasional recording facility outside the Atlas Theatre. Mack also had the help of a video director who advised when actors should look directly at camera, off to the side, etc., giving the piece the authentic feel of a televised performance.
“We didn’t just set the camera in one place and record us doing the show,” he said. “Each number, each bumper, were all recorded separately, and the sound was all recorded digitally, so it’ll be laid together very much like a movie track or television track. … it should be very high quality.”
Although it was a challenge, Mack said he thinks audiences will appreciate all the additional work that went into the socially-distanced project, which is all driven by a desire to raise as much money for CLTP as possible.
“We rely on it to be our largest fundraising event of every season,” he said. “Even though it’s virtual and it’s different, we’re still hoping people will be able to support it like they have in the past in terms of their generosity and donations and bidding. And also we just hope everyone enjoys it and the feel-good experience of not only enjoying a good show, but supporting the arts in Cheyenne.”