CLTP's "Forbidden Broadway" cast hopes to raise funds for the theater and offer a fun escape

How often do you get to hear Andrew Lloyd Webber and ABBA songs performed in the same night? Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest show will include vignettes from several of Broadway’s most famous musicals – but don’t expect even the most earnest of subject matters to be taken seriously.
“Forbidden Broadway” is an Off-Broadway revue parodying many of America’s most popular musical theater productions, and it was conceived, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini. CLTP veteran Rory Mack suggested the community theater stage this show for its annual fundraiser because of the success of last season’s general Broadway revue, and he wound up directing it.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said with a wide grin before a recent rehearsal. “You’ll see ‘Annie’ being parodied, ‘Les Misérables,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and more, all played for laughs.”
He sang the following lyric from the “Annie” parody section to give us a preview: “I’m 30 years old tomorrow, and I haven’t worked since I played Annie on Broadway.”
Performer Mark Malcom, who local theater fans might recognize from his most recent CLTP role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” loves that he gets to play several characters because of this show’s revue, almost vaudeville-style format. Audiences will see him as everyone from Sweeney Todd to one of the felines in “Cats,” and though it’s a challenge to switch between them, it keeps the experience interesting (and will hopefully keep audiences laughing).
The fact that the production is also a fundraiser for CLTP is personally important to Malcom, who said he’s made many friends through the theater, and jumped right back in after college because he missed the group the four years he was gone.
“For me, it’s great that it’s a fundraiser and not only a performance, because not only are we out here doing what we all love, we’re doing what the theater loves to do, too,” he said. “It really helps the theater a lot.”
Mack said the six-person show (a number he noted is flexible because many crew members make special appearances) is raising funds to update the fly system at the Historic Atlas Theatre. This is the area where the lights and curtains come down from above, and he said many ropes and pulleys need to be replaced. The rest of the funds raised – which the theater is hoping will total around $40,000 – will go toward the general cost of putting on six-plus shows a season.
To raise said funds, both the Friday and the Saturday shows will also feature a 50/50 raffle, an auction for a wheelbarrow of alcohol and a paddle raise. In addition, Friday’s show will also feature live and silent auctions, and Saturday’s will also include a dessert auction.
“The two nights will be the same show, but a little different flavor for each night,” Mack said.
Mack has long been a fan of parody artists such as “Weird Al” Yankovic and the late Spike Jones, so “Forbidden Broadway” has always been right up his alley. There have been several iterations of the show, he noted, many of which produced soundtracks that he purchased. He always loved singing and laughing along, and is excited to see if Cheyenne audiences will be as big of fans as he is.
Mack said he’s also enjoying jumping back into the director role after most recently playing one of the leading roles in CLTP’s fall production of “The Sunshine Boys.”
“It’s a totally different experience than acting,” Mack said. “The whole thought process is very different when you’re directing, because you kind of have to coax your vision out of someone else. You’re not just doing it yourself, then getting feedback, you’re in charge of giving all that feedback ... onstage, you just see your limited piece of it, but the director has to see the whole picture.”
That experience is also quite different working for professional versus amateur groups. In the New York theater scene, for example, he said directors attend the opening night performance, then move on to their next job. In community theater, the director stays for every show, and is often up in the balcony wondering why certain things didn’t go over the way he or she wanted them to, or taking note of the parts that went over even better than expected.
For this show, he’s particularly anxious to see what scenes/lines audience members laugh at and which ones fall flat.
The show is quite a pivot from the last play produced by CLTP, “The Glass Menagerie,” which was a serious family drama that dealt with several heavy topics. Mack said he’s excited to offer residents something more lighthearted, especially in a divisive social climate.
“There’s a lot of stress in people’s lives right now, (it being) a big election year and budget session and what not, and I think people get really tense,” he said. “This is a night to come and kick your feet up and laugh and support a good cause.”