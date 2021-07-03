Nothing is as it seems at the 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama. Sure, you’ll still get a cancan, a villain, a hero and plenty of laughs, but director Rory Mack wants you to throw your preconceived notions out the window.
“Don’t expect any of the characters to be what you’re used to,” he said. “There are quite a few little twists and turns in there, and how the show ends up is kind of a surprise at the end.”
Mack co-wrote this show, “The Vale of the Venomous Vixen or A Sidekick and a Step or The Bowling Bandit Strikes Again!” more than 10 years ago with Brooks Reeves, and Cheyenne Little Theatre Players debuted it as the 2009 melodrama. He decided this would be a great year to bring it back because it’s been more than a decade and, the first time around, he didn’t get to direct it.
But on top of that, it felt like the perfect show to get back into the swing of “normal” rehearsals as CLTP continues to lift its COVID-19-induced health and safety protocols. Mack also directed last summer’s melodrama (another of his original works), but felt like the mask and social distancing requirements drove an unintentional emotional wedge between the actors.
This time around, the actors can get close to one another and interact just like they did pre-pandemic, and he feels like that’s made the show even more enjoyable for everyone.
“[Last summer] it felt like the cast didn’t necessarily bond as well, and I don’t know if that was actual fact or just a feeling,” Mack said. “One of the people in the cast who had done melodrama before mentioned they didn’t feel as connected to everyone because of the barriers between them. … This year, both casts seem to be bonding really well, which is important.”
Melodrama has always attracted new actors, and this year is no exception. One of them is Darrell Schielke, who’s never acted a day in his life. He is familiar with the stage, however, as an acoustic guitarist and former stand-up comic.
Asked what made him take the leap, his answer was simple: “Why not?”
Schielke has enjoyed being in the audience of several melodramas in his native Kansas, so when the opportunity presented itself this summer, it felt too fun to pass up. He loves the over-the-top nature of this genre of theater because it allows him to be goofy, but he also likes that his character of the sidekick is a smidge more dialed back than some of the other roles.
Don’t expect the sidekick to be as full of life, however.
“He has the emotional equilibrium of Eeyore,” Schielke said with a grin.
The over-the-top and in-your-face nature of melodrama is what’s kept Mack coming back all these years, but he admitted that it can be a challenge to pull actors out of their shell and get them to perform bigger and more outrageously.
“We always tell people ‘If it’s too much, we’ll let you know,’ so just keep pushing it, and if you don’t hear us say that was too much, it wasn’t – in fact, it might not have been enough,” he said. “That’s the biggest challenge I think in terms of working with the actors. Especially if they haven’t seen a melodrama of this style, it’s kind of hard for them to picture.”
Sequoia Nelson is a dancer/the heroine of this year’s melodrama, and when her cast isn’t performing – the show is double casted – she takes on the role of stage manager. She’s been on the crew of every CLTP show since 2016, so she’s excited to use her understanding of what goes on backstage to take a turn onstage.
Nelson wasn’t old enough to audition until last summer, when she was able to try out (and was chosen) to be a dancer in the 2020 melodrama. This year, at 17, she was finally old enough to try out for a speaking part.
“Since I started theater, melodrama was the first thing I helped with,” she said. “I’ve just found that it was the most positive experience, and something I could look forward to every year because pretty much everyone can be involved in some capacity, whether it’s front of house or back of house.”
The biggest challenge has been stepping into the character of damsel in distress, Nelson said, because it’s so different from all the other roles she’s had in her youth theater experience. But she’s appreciative that the directing team allows the cast to develop their characters on their own, shaping them however they want.
As for getting back to some sense of normalcy, Nelson agrees with Mack: acting without masks and social distancing makes it easier for performers to form a true team.
“It’s definitely different,” she said of this year’s rehearsal process. “This year, we’re all feeling a lot better about it because we have been so safe over the past year, and we’ve been doing our part to help control the virus as best as we can. It’s been pretty great not having to worry about how far apart we are, or wearing masks, and it’s great being close enough to really connect to the other characters.”
Nelson thinks audiences who came to last year’s show will notice a difference this year, perhaps in the energy and unity among castmates, which she hopes will lead to an even better performance.
She agrees with Mack’s favorite mantra that “melodrama is magical,” but added that it doesn’t come together overnight.
“It does take a lot of commitment,” she said. “But it’s the most positive experience, and that’s what I’ve always taken away from it every year. I just have so much fun, and everybody feels like they belong when they’re here. You could have all different kinds of people come into the theater, and they can all be different and still come together as equals … there’s never a doubt about that here.”