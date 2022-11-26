Theater fans won’t tolerate a butchering of Ebeneezer Scrooge, even when he appears in a clear-cut satire.
So, there is some pressure for the cast of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ holiday production. The beloved protagonist of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will play an integral role in the show, but not quite in the way that many would expect.
Rather than another rendition of the famous play, CLTP is offering “The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge,” a sequel of sorts that reenlists the characters from the original story one year after the events of “A Christmas Carol” for a tongue-in-cheek courtroom drama.
This time around, Scrooge is on the offensive, as he’s decided to sue the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, Future and Jacob Marley for kidnapping, endangerment, attempted murder, harassment and a laundry list of other charges acquired on the night of Christmas Eve.
“The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge” is a production for those that hold “A Christmas Carol” dear. The original playwright carefully wove references and callbacks throughout the script, subtly winking at all the true fans that came to see the characters in a ridiculous new situation.
“It’s very clever. During rehearsal, I try to tell the actor, ‘It’s a classic line from ‘A Christmas Carol,’ so make sure the audience hears it and understands it,’” Director Brenda Lyttle said during rehearsal on Tuesday night. “The audience is gonna say, ‘Oh, there’s that line!’
“It’s pleasurable. When in the midst of this (show that’s) a little bit unfamiliar, you hear that very familiar classic line, it’s heartwarming.”
The production follows an outrageous storyline, but the audience wouldn’t know it just by watching the actors’ performances. Returning characters from “A Christmas Carol” play themselves as they were written, albeit with more comedic delivery, as they take the stand to recount their experiences and dealings with the bitter Mr. Scrooge, played by Dale Williams.
As it happens, Lyttle is a lawyer by trade. With her professional experience, she pushed the actors to remain grounded in their characters, while also reinforcing their zanier traits so that they can hopefully push the boundary of reality without breaking it.
“A lot of times, I’ll say, ‘Well, that’s not really how a judge would act,’ or ‘That’s not really how you would address a judge,’” she said. “So, everything has to be kind of exaggerated, but still true to what people would act like in a courtroom.”
Throughout the narrative, the characters poke holes in the logic of the original story, all leading up to a major twist that Lyttle refused to spoil.
Among the most prominent of characters introduced in this production is Solomon Rothschild, a big-city defense attorney hired by the quartet of Christmas phantoms. More than any other character, actor Kevin Shay portrays Rothschild as a considerably elevated, but smarmy and strait-laced London attorney who’s never lost a case for his defendant.
The production shows Rothschild and Scrooge go blow for blow in the courtroom as Judge Stanchfield R. Pearson, played by John Lyttle, tries to maintain order while other cameo characters make a scene.
In his time with CLTP, Shay is more often hidden behind the stage as a lighting technician. It’s actually been 10 years since Shay was last on stage.
“When I was doing sound for ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ a few of the cast members who I’m friends with now encouraged me to try out for this play,” Shay said. “They just encouraged me to try out for something. And so I went ahead and, lo and behold. They must see something in me that I still sometimes struggle to see in myself.
“I think a lot of people (struggle with that), too, if they feel like admitting it.”
When he’s on the other side of the curtains, however, he tends to lean toward more comedic roles found in children’s productions and family plays for their fun, positive nature. Luckily, Rothschild fits in his wheelhouse of comedic abilities, making it a fun challenge for him to flex his drama muscles in a comedic role.
After overcoming some nerves, he’s back to being comfortable in the spotlight.
“This is our seventh week of rehearsal, so now it’s going really well,” he said. “I’m not barely missing any lines or whatever. But, at first, it was a big push. It was a big push to get comfortable.”