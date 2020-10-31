In a world where in-person communication is less and less common, it’s natural to turn to technology. But what about older forms of communication?
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production, “Love Letters,” explores the power of written correspondence.
“A unique part of this is it’s done through letters,” director John Thompson said of the play. “In today’s world, we don’t really write letters anymore. It’s almost a lost language. When you write a letter, you get the context of someone’s style of writing, you get their funny little jokes … very open hearted and full. Once you send it out, it’s done, it’s permanent. It’s an expression you put down on paper.”
Thompson was not previously familiar with the show, but as a young director, he was excited by the challenge of directing a production with such an atypical setup.
The Pulitzer Prize-nominated play by A.R. Gurney follows the 50-year relationship between characters Melissa and Andrew. Both actors remain onstage for the entire performance and never interact – they sit at desks just a few feet apart, but in the world of the play, they’re in two different places – and read letters their characters have written to one another throughout their long friendship, starting at the age of 8 and ending in their 60s. As the play goes on, the audience learns what kind of impact these two “beautifully flawed” (as described by actor Ashley Schulz) characters have on one another.
“It really focuses on the essence of what theater is,” Thompson said. “The words and the relationships between people through open text. There is not a whole lot of blocking or lights, it’s just focusing on two individuals sharing a story.”
Other than its minimalist set, “Love Letters” is unique because the playwright specifically dictated that the actors never memorize their lines. He wanted it to feel as authentic as possible, like the actors had found their own letters they’d written several years ago and were reading them out loud.
The simultaneous simplicity and complexity of this kind of reader’s theater is what led Schulz to audition for the role of Melissa. She was familiar with the work after performing pieces of it in speech and debate in high school, and as a working mom, she was definitely intrigued by the amount of time she could save by being in a production that didn’t require memorization.
However, she said acting while reading isn’t as easy as it might seem.
“To keep the idea that you’re reading something is a little bit of a challenge,” Schulz said. “It’s a fine balance between acting and interpreting ages, and I’m trying to find the balance of that … you’re looking back, and you need the energy of an 8-year-old, but not necessarily the voice.”
Her Cast B counterpart for the play, Dale Williams, (Cast A features actors Holly Hodo-Kurz and Dave Hall) read through the piece for the first time before auditioning, and was immediately intrigued by the lack of memorization and the range of feelings he’d have to display.
“The range of emotions throughout their life is so broad that for someone to sit in one spot and convey that emotion is really challenging,” Williams said. “When it comes to theater, I really like that. Some shows, you can go through on autopilot once you learn the lines, and there are some shows that have real guts to them, and this show is like that [the latter].”
Another obstacle Williams didn’t anticipate is sharing a stage with an actor he’s not allowed to look at – or even gesture toward. Both performers must pretend their counterpart isn’t right next to them, which is unusual for actors, who are trained to react to whatever their stage partner is doing or saying.
Williams described his character as a well-off man who’s always been afraid of disappointing his father. This is Andrew’s driving force throughout his life, leading him to get involved in student government, go to law school and eventually get elected to the U.S. Senate. Throughout that time, however, he maintains a rebellious side that Melissa brings out of him.
“Melissa is a free spirit,” Schulz said. “We see her for the first time at 8 years old, and even at that age, she’s pushing Andy, her counterpart, to be more adventurous and spontaneous. As she grows, you see how that develops in wonderful ways, and ways that are kind of negative and trouble her in her life.”
Their relationship is complex, but so relatable, Schulz and Williams agree, and the actors’ shared goal is to make the audience see and feel themselves in the play.
“I hope that people see that this is life,” Williams said. “He lost something in trying to be his father’s son, and she lost something in being a little crazy, but both of them gained so much by knowing each other. It doesn’t matter how you live, you’re never going to live fully, I don’t think. You can’t tick all the boxes. But you’re going to get some of them.”
Schulz added that the play is the perfect show to produce while the country continues to grapple with COVID-19.
“Especially right now, in the midst of a pandemic, when we don’t get to see each other face to face as much, (this shows) that relationships can be sustained through many means – the written word being one of them,” she said.