A last round of pink slips were doled out to workers hired by the Cable News Network’s short-lived streaming platform CNN+ on Wednesday, according to the Daily Beast, which reports the last 20 or so employees hired to launch the moribund project were finally cut loose.

That report said a department called the Interview Club largely constituted the final round of casualties at CNN+. Some of those impacted by Wednesday’s release allegedly felt they’d been strung along since the platform shutdown in April, just weeks after its launch.

