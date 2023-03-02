Unaccompanied Students Initiative Cheyenne Program Coordinator Michelle Coronado, right, and house parent Jazmin Mitchell give a tour of an unoccupied bedroom inside their house Friday, June 18, 2021 in south Cheyenne.
Stand-up comedians Brandt Tobler (left) and Dominic Syracuse (right)
You’re not as likely to see homeless teens on the street, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
“When I initially came into the job, I didn’t really realize how big the issue was — that’s more speaking from my own experience,” said Austin Rodemaker, executive director of the Unaccompanied Student Initiative. “People don’t realize it because you don’t see it as much. You see adult homelessness pretty easily, but teen homelessness is a little less visible.”
USI is a local nonprofit with the goal of supporting local youth with housing, food, transportation and guidance throughout grade school, with services ending as they enter the workforce or transition into a college or university.
Since its official founding in 2018, USI has seen an 87% success rate, based off of the number of participants that have maintained a job or an educational career for at least six months following their time in the program.
Two matters make identifying and combating youth homelessness more difficult than adult homelessness. The first is an adverse stigma and resulting social fallout that housing insecure student may face from friends and peers. Second is the fact that youth typically have more connections and resources willing to temporarily house them.
Sleeping in one’s car or at a friend’s house is a common solution to the problem. But crashing on a friend’s couch is still homelessness, even if it’s for an extended period of time.
“I think we do about as good of a job as the kids will let us,” said Rodemaker. “Some of these kids aren’t going to say anything. We don’t know that they’re out there because they won’t say anything.”
Family conflict, be it religion-based or physical abuse, are the leading causes of youth homelessness, about 90% of youth reported, according to National Network for Youth. The number of kids experiencing homelessness doubles when it comes to LGBTQ youth.
USI currently has five students in its Cheyenne program, but can house as many as nine at a time.
USI will be the main topic of conversation during an event Saturday night at Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters, but the event is propelled by comedy. Blue is offering its event space free of charge, aside from basic security deposits.
The financial side of the event was in question prior to receiving help from Blue, but now the event has the chance to be a legitimately profitable night for USI, both financially and in terms of generating publicity.
Rodemaker estimates that maybe half of Cheyenne knows about USI. With a lot of help from local businesses like Deselms Fine Art, R&B Breakfast Club, Pete’s Builders and Jonah Bank, organizers hope the event does as much to spread the word about the local nonprofit as it does to make money.
“One of the big things we’re looking to hopefully do here in the near future is hold assemblies and stuff at the school district,” Rodemaker said. “We really want to start expanding our outreach to the blanket population of teenagers that we serve, so that way they can help their friends in a little bit more sustainable manner.”
The show will feature headlining act Brandt Tobler, a Cheyenne native who lives in Denver, with local comedian Dominic Syracuse, who also will serve as host. This will be the first time the two comedians have collaborated, though they’ve discussed such a show for a long time.
Syracuse said that the nature of the event makes it the perfect time to finally connect.
“I know, as an artist, I spent plenty of time living in my car, crashing on friends’ couches and stuff like that, which a lot of young people find themselves doing,” Syracuse said. “But for a lot of kids between the ages of say 15 and 20, if they find themselves in that situation — whether it’s because of being kicked out of their home or not having a safe home life — there’s really nowhere for them to go.
“That’s why places like USI exist.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.