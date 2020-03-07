Corb Lund to celebrate his ranching and rodeo roots at debut Cheyenne concert

Corb Lund is not a planner. Not when it comes to his concerts, anyway, and that’s exactly how he likes it.
“We don’t use a set list anymore. We just make it up as we go, so it’s fun – every night is a journey,” he said by phone before a concert in New Braunfels, Texas. Instead of writing everything down before a gig, he’s created his own series of baseball-esque hand signals to alert his band of which song they’ll play next.
“The way the set develops is an art form in itself. There’s skill involved in having enough experience to go out and sort of wing it, be in the moment and trust that it’ll work out,” he continued. “It’s empowering to get onstage without a plan.”
But that empowerment only comes after several years of experience. Lund is an alt-country singer-songwriter from Alberta, Canada, who’s been performing with his current band for 15 years. Spending that much time alongside the same three musicians – all from different musical backgrounds – helped the group create its own particular sound, which Lund described as a unique blend drawing from old country, Eastern swing, country rock, blues, bluegrass and a little folk.
Lund said once all these influences get thrown in the pot, the result is a style (and a subgenre that he refers to by the same name as his latest album dropping April 24: “Agricultural Tragic”) that lends itself particularly well to honky-tonks and saloons.
The four-some has performed all throughout the West and several times in Wyoming – Lund noted Laramie’s Cowboy Saloon as one of his favorite venues – but the musicians’ upcoming Thursday, March 12, concert at Terry Bison Ranch will be their Cheyenne debut.
“I like the chaos of (playing in saloons),” Lund said. “Festivals and big arena shows are really fun in their own way, but it’s a different animal, you can’t look people in the eye. … But honky-tonks are great, with a few hundred people crammed into one space, beer everywhere, there’s a little element of danger to it that I like. The energy is the best.”
There’s a certain intimacy playing saloons that’s only beaten by his other favorite setting, playing around a campfire. Lund said having the chance to directly communicate with his live audiences in smaller settings is special because that’s the goal of his art. He wants to form a connection with the people who pay to come hear his music, and in doing so wants to reach as many people as possible.
Plenty of artists don’t consider their audience’s opinion integral to their craft, Lund continued, but he’s not one of them. Whenever possible, he takes the time after shows to grab a beer and chat with people in the crowd.
“It’s good to get direct feedback,” he said. “And I love meeting people, especially out West. It’s like home … my family is all cowboys and ranchers and rodeo people.”
The culture of his native Southern Alberta is quite similar to that of the American West, he said, so he feels more in touch with the local culture and lifestyle when he performs in this area of the U.S. Ranching has long been the way of life for both sides of his family, so it’s something so deeply ingrained, Lund said he couldn’t escape the influence, even if he tried.
However, he didn’t start off as a country musician. Much of his 20s was spent playing bass in an underground rock band called The Smalls, which he said made him a more well-rounded singer-songwriter.
“That had an effect on my songwriting, and I think that’s why I think if I had started playing cowboy music right off the bat, it would be different – I spent 10 years in a music scene where you were encouraged to be unique,” he said before reflecting on how his current band has developed over time. “We used to play more fun songs, but the new record is leaner and tougher. I can write fun songs and make people smile all day, that’s easy for me, but that’s only part of the equation. I don’t want to be remembered as someone who only writes cutesy stuff.”
Now he’s able to write a song in any subgenre of country, and nine albums and eight Canadian Country Music Awards Roots Artist of the Year titles later, those songs seem to be making an impact.
But his various accolades aside, Lund said the biggest reward of all is getting to do what he loves most for a living.
“That’s the reason I got into music, to play live,” he said. “I’ve never found anything in life that has the same energy as playing. After all these years, I still love it. I remember being 18 and seeing a band come to town, and you could tell in the first 15 seconds if they’re experienced ... there’s a certain kind of vibe you get if you’re used to playing live. I always wanted to develop that ability, so that’s what my whole goal has been.”