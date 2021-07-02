Like most of us, Whitney Rose had good intentions going into the 2020 shutdown. The country artist joined an online gym, planned to brush up on her French and tried to generally use her new free time to be productive.
But she’s also human, and with all her gigs canceled, she found it hard to stay motivated.
“I hate to admit it, but I feel like it’s important to admit … I had days where I did absolutely nothing,” Rose said. “Just waiting on my booking agents to let me know if my tour was going to be happening, or just waiting on the next thing that was going to be canceled.”
As of this summer, however, Rose is back on the road, and she couldn’t be happier. Her upcoming July 10 stop at The Lincoln will make her the first woman to headline the refurbished theater since its spring reopening, and only the second – the first being Jolie Holland at a fall campaign event for Sara Burlingame – since it first opened in August 2020.
Canada native Rose, who now lives in Austin, Texas, has been touring essentially nonstop since 2014. But when the venue she plays regularly, The Continental Club, closed for more than a year due to COVID-19, she stopped performing altogether in solidarity (with the exception of one show honoring the closing of iconic Austin haunt Threadgill’s).
That time away from the stage was particularly hard for Rose because her entire life centers around being onstage.
“It’s not only a big part of my identity, it is my identity,” she said of performing live. “I’m not a wife, I’m not a mom. This is what I do. And then it was taken away. You never anticipate a global pandemic, and the arts, obviously, aren’t the only industry that suffered. … but it definitely threw me for a loop.”
Right as everyone began sheltering at home in spring 2020, Rose had a big decision to make. She already had an album she’d been working on for over a year scheduled to release in April. Should she push the release date, or continue as planned?
She settled on the latter.
“I couldn’t help but think, ‘Surely I’m not the only person who’s a little depressed right now. We need some new music, something new to listen to,’” she said. “So, I decided to just go ahead with the original release date, and I’m really glad I did.”
Her spring and summer was spent promoting that record the best she could from home, and as the months went on and she remained at home, she decided to spend whatever time she wasn’t wallowing attempting to write new material.
The culmination of those songs is a record that she’s currently in the studio recording.
That work, coupled with the fact that she had a supportive partner throughout, makes Rose feel lucky (all things considered). And she added a new item to her gratitude list when a scruffy little dog literally walked into her life.
The starving, sick stray kept visiting her backyard until he finally got close enough for Rose to take him to the vet one day in January. He’s been her pet ever since.
“I don’t know what I would have done without him,” she said of Redd, who she said got her through the darkest days of the shutdown.
Happy moments with the pup and her partner helped Rose get in the right headspace, so, when The Continental reopened at the end of May, getting back on that familiar stage felt like she was back home – though she also felt a little rusty.
“It kind of felt like the first time that I had ever fronted a band,” Rose said. “I had the same kind of nerves that I had the first time I ever did it over a decade ago. You know how people say when something will come back to you, it’s like riding a bike? I rode a bicycle when I was little, but the last time I actually got on a bicycle, I was nervous as all get out. And it was kind of like that.”
She wants her Cheyenne crowd to know that she loves the Cowboy State – she even wrote a song, “Wake Me In Wyoming,” professing that love – and she’s excited for her first Cheyenne show. Rose is also a huge fan of historic theaters, so looking at photos of The Lincoln has only made her more ecstatic.
“I just want audiences to feel something,” she said of her goal for the show. “I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with feeling sad; I think it’s good. I think the worst thing that you can feel is nothing. And so, maybe it sounds lame, but if I’m just making even one person in the audience bring forth an emotion [I’m happy].”