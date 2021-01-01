The stockings were hung by the chimney with haste.
Yep, this year was different than other holidays and Santa was a bit locked down, so you stuffed some trinkets inside Noel-themed stockings – tchotchkes, candy, a few cheap toys – and the kids won’t care, as long as Santa came. Only you need to know that the stuffers inside were last-minute grabs, so read “Crap” by Wendy A. Woloson, and don’t feel guilty.
If you were an average American in 1750, the chances are that you took extremely good care of the things you had. Getting goods new or as replacement was sometimes a months-long process and money wasn’t always plentiful, so you made do. Then peddlers came a-calling with carts full of “low-priced petty wares” that offered not just novelty but “the idea of material abundance” and they taught early Americans to be consumers.
Once it became relatively easy to go to a physical location, “variety stores” taught buyers that the word cheap was no longer a synonym for “dirty.” By that time, because peddlers’ wares were often basically worthless junk, Americans were somewhat used to inexpensive goods that weren’t meant to last forever; following the Civil War, less-expensive products were downright acceptable, even desirable, and one-price stores and “five-and-dime” emporiums welcomed browsers and shoppers alike.
Marketers and shop owners were getting wise at that point, though: they began to realize the appeal of loss leaders and the psychology of “free.” It didn’t take long for them to see that the cost of giveaways such as calendars, pens, dishtowels, glasses and thermometers was far less than the amount happy (returning) customers spent, and so entire industries sprung up to supply merchants with giveaway items. Buy-this-get-that made it easy and cost-effective to gain loyal customers and free, fun merchandise easily taught kids to be good consumers by bugging Mom to visit certain stores or buy certain kinds of cereal.
Because kids, as every parent knows, are natural collectors.
You don’t even need a holiday to know you’re surrounded by things you don’t need. Some of those items are already on their way to the thrift store, while others bring you joy. “Crap” explains how and why the two categories differ.
We are a nation of collectors, says author Wendy A. Woloson; so she discusses plates, spoons, figurines and Beanies that were made specifically for collect-o-mania. Souvenirs are up for examination, as are other childhood tchotchkes and those too-good-to-be-true things you always just had to order from the backs of comic books. Woloson writes about goofy gag gifts; gender differences in marketing novelty items, such as joy buzzers; and she looks at the influence Chinese factories made on American trinkets.
This book is as gleeful as emptying the cereal box in a Saturday morning, and finding the “free prize” before your siblings do. It’s as special as a drink from the glass that Mom got for you at the gas station. It’s history and nostalgia rolled into one, so read “Crap.”
It’ll knock your stockings off.