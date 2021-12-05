...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
This Australian neo-noir disappeared when it hit theaters earlier this year, but don’t miss it. Eric Bana stars as a man who returns to his hometown to attend a friend’s funeral and gets wrapped up in a mystery – the decades-old disappearance of a high school friend. It’s twisty but the twists make sense because they are rooted in secrets that have connected the characters for years. Amazon Prime, Google Play.
‘PEN15’
This bold sitcom, in which two talented comics revisit their adolescence, remains must-see viewing for those drawn to cringe-inducing comedy. But Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle refuse to keep drawing from the same well. In this new batch of episodes, the stars/creators take on more serious issues like death, religion and child exploitation. In one of the most disturbing scenes, Erskine’s character nearly vomits after performing a particularly graphic sexual act. The darker tone may confuse viewers tuning in just for laughs, but you’ve got to admire the dynamic duo for taking chances. Friday on Hulu
‘Listening to Kenny G’
He’s the bestselling instrumentalist of all time – and the bane of jazz lovers around the world. Director Penny Lane presents an even-handed look at the musician’s reputation through candid interviews with critics and Kenny G himself. The fact that her subject matter seems only mildly interested in John Coltrane and Miles Davis will annoy traditionalists almost as much as being subjected to elevator music. One can only assume G got his impressive technical chops by selling his soul to the devil. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO
‘Surge’
Ben Whishaw’s titanic performance just barely fits in the screen of this observational drama. He plays a Londoner, frustrated on the job and at home, who snaps. The violent and casually larcenous details are shocking but what will keep you glued to the device of your choice is how Whishaw shapes his character’s jolting surges of bad behavior so that they almost seem to make sense. Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play