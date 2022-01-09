‘Spencer’
The line on Princess Diana is that life in the public eye made it impossible for her to live a real life. But the conceit of this fact-based fantasia is that it was the royal family that messed her up. Following the same style he used in his Oscar-nominated “Jackie,” Pablo Larrain’s focus is narrow, deep and star-powered. By now, it’s clear that Kristen Stewart can do just about anything, acting-wise, and her performance in “Spencer” – set during a Christmas week when her character is at the end of her royal rope – shifts seamlessly between total Diana immersion and potent glimpses of kinship between her and the actor playing her. On Demand
‘The Tender Bar’
J.R. Moehringer’s tough-minded memoir about growing up in a Long Island bar with his uncle as an unconventional father figure gets cuted up in George Clooney’s adaptation, which leans too much on the years when J.R. can be played by adorable moppet Daniel Ranieri. But it gets smarter and more complicated as it goes and Ben Affleck is charismatic as the uncle. Amazon Prime
‘The Super Bob Einstein Movie’
Bob Einstein was never as famous as his younger brother, Albert Brooks. But Einstein had a following all his own, thanks to his talk show appearances as sad sack stuntman Super Dave Osborne and his recurring role as Marty Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Steve Martin, Sarah Silverman and Larry David share hilarious anecdotes about the late comic. The highlight: Brooks looking back at Einstein’s appearance in “Modern Romance,” the only time the two siblings ever shared the screen. HBO Max
‘Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold’
This 2017 documentary celebrates the late journalist and novelist who died last month. Nephew Griffin Dunne coaxed his animated aunt to share vivid memories that range from hosting parties for Janis Joplin to coping with the death of her daughter. Harrison Ford, Anna Wintour and Calvin Trillin are among the well known names helping their friend take a trip down memory lane. Netflix
‘Call Me Kat’
Mayim Bialik hasn’t landed the spot of permanent “Jeopardy!” host but she still has her prime-time sitcom. To celebrate the Season 2 premiere, some of her “Blossom” castmates stop by her character’s cat-themed cafe, giving Bialik the excuse to flirt with Joey Lawrence and break out some of her old dance moves. Don’t bet on this so-so series sticking around long enough for a “Big Bang Theory” reunion. 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox. Series moves to its 9 p.m. Thursdays time slot starting Jan. 13