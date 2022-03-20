‘Master’
It’s common for movies to begin with a great premise and then fall apart but Mariama Diallo’s surprisingly poignant horror movie just keeps springing surprises on us. Regina Hall stars as the incoming “master” of a tony East Coast college who befriends a new student. Both Black, they bump up against a series of microaggressions in the mostly white school, where neither feels entirely welcome. Then, those aggressions turn macro in an insightful examination of race, class and historical trauma that recalls “Get Out.” Friday, Amazon
‘Life & Beth’
Oscar co-host Amy Schumer created this 10-part series about a wine dealer ready to add some zip to a flat routine. While she’s in almost every scene, it’s far from a vanity project. The biggest laughs go to stand-up buddies, like Rachel Feinstein and Phil Wang, while the “Trainwreck” star focuses on creating an Everywoman we can all relate to. Like Steve Martin, who cast her for his Broadway play, “Meteor Shower,” Schumer is proving she doesn’t always have to put a lampshade on her head to be the life of the party. Friday, Hulu
‘Deep Water’
After Bennifer and before Bennifer Redux, there was BenAna. Both halves of that ex-super-couple, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, star in this wackjob thriller, based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith. Like her “Talented Mr. Ripley,” it features an antisocial protagonist (Affleck) who might be a murderer. The wealthy Louisianian’s wife (de Armas) keeps having affairs and her lovers keep disappearing. Directed by Adrian Lyne, very much in “Indecent Proposal” psychosexual mode, the slow-burning thriller has a hard time deciding what we’re supposed to care about. But it’s gorgeous to look at, at least. Friday, Hulu
‘The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous’
If you don’t frequent Joe’s Pub, you’ve probably never heard of Catherine Cohen. This special, taped in the intimate New York club, aims to change that. Cohen’s cabaret act consists of songs that could have been penned by Adam Sandler, but from a feminine perspective. She’s proud of being a woman, but not always sure of her worth as a human being. Steven Brill, who wrote most of “The Mighty Ducks” movies, directs. Netflix
‘The Newsreader’
The Roku Channel is upping its game by creating more original programming and securing the American rights to top series from overseas. This Australian miniseries is one of its most impressive acquisitions. The story, set in 1986, centers around journalists with integrity and a desire for camera time. The two goals sometimes clash. “Fringe” star Anna Torv shines as the anchor whose personal life isn’t going nearly as smoothly as her professional one. Fans of “Broadcast News” should check it out. Friday, Roku