Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are the only actors reprising their roles from the original series, but the formula is very much the same. In the premiere, cops and lawyers dive deep into a ripped-from-the-headlines case (think Bill Cosby), with almost no peeks into the characters’ personal lives. With just a little rejiggering, viewers could be conned into thinking they’re watching a repeat from the 1990s. Mock creator Dick Wolf all you want for refusing to take chances. But sometimes it’s best to stick to what works. 8 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC
‘Killing Eve’
TV’s hottest romantic couple – investigator Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) – return for the fourth and final season of the ultimate cat-and-mouse game. As usual, the two stellar leads don’t share too much screen time but their mutual infatuation is always evident. In the early episodes, Villanelle attempts to impress her crush by joining a church, a plan she can’t help but screw up. It’s anyone’s guess whether these two will end up running away together or shooting each other. 8 p.m. Sunday, BBC America; 9 p.m. Monday, AMC
‘American Idol’
Expect a lot of past contenders to pop up over the next few months to help this reality-competition juggernaut celebrate its 20th season. Otherwise, it’s mostly business as usual with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan all returning to the judges’ table. One new twist: Three contestants from the preliminary round will be granted platinum tickets, which grants them certain advantages once they arrive in Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sunday, ABC
‘No Exit’
An ideal movie to shoot during a pandemic, the efficient thriller features a handful of people (including two played by veteran character actors Dennis Haysbert and Dale Dickey), trapped in an abandoned building during a blizzard. When our hero Darby (Havana Rose Liu), an escapee from justice, discovers a girl tied up in a chilly van, the twists begin twisting until it seems like just about everyone could be the bad guy, including the kid. Friday, Hulu
‘The French Dispatch’
Writer/director Wes Anderson is at his Andersoniest in this three-part comedy. Each segment focuses on a different writer for a New Yorker-like publication in the mid-20th century. Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and Jeffrey Wright play the scribes who are given elaborate, goofy adventures, each of which could have been its own film. Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet co-star. Friday, HBO Max