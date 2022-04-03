‘Moon Knight’
Like most of the new comic book series, the plot here is complicated enough to make Dr. Strange’s head spin. But it doesn’t take a super-genius to see why Oscar Isaac signed up to play the title role. His hero balances multiple personalities, including a quivering gift-shop attendant and a tough guy who does things the Chicago way, while searching for the same kinds of treasures that excite Indiana Jones. More important, it gives the “Dune” star a chance to show off his flair for comedy. He makes Moon Knight so fascinating that you’ll wonder why he never popped up in the “Avengers” movies. Disney+
‘How We Roll’
Comic Pete Holmes plays Tom Smallwood, a down-on-his-luck Midwesterner who dreams of becoming a professional bowler. But what he really wants to be is Ray Barone. The sitcom is so similar to “Everybody Loves Raymond” that you half-expect Doris Roberts to burst through the back door with a casserole. It’s got some decent chuckles but nothing you haven’t heard before. Compared with “Crashing,” Holmes’ last TV series, it’s a gutter ball. Debuts 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS
‘A Most Violent Year’
Jessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar this week for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” but if you want to see what she can do with good material, check out this stylish, thoughtful 2014 melodrama by J.C. Chandor (“All Is Lost”). Paired with her subsequent “Scenes From a Marriage” co-star Oscar Isaac, Chastain plays half of a couple who make a tiny moral compromise, only to see it spiral into crime and violence. Both leads are extraordinary and they look great in vintage 1980s duds. Hulu
Chris Rock in concert
You can criticize Rock’s slap-triggering joke at the Oscars, but you can’t act surprised. The comic has built his entire career on stepping up to the line – and then dangling his toes over it. And it was fairly tame compared with the finest bits in his HBO stand-up specials, several of which are available for streaming. Start with 2008’s Emmy-winning “Kill the Messenger.” HBO Max
‘Better Nate Than Ever’
If you can imagine blending “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” with “A Chorus Line,” you have this genial musical comedy, starring newcomer Rueby Wood in the title role. He’s a Broadway-obsessed middle schooler who missed out on a part in the school play and decides, as one does, to take a shot at the Great White Way. When he and a pal journey (without their parents’ knowledge) to New York, they meet a bunch of comic obstacles and one big asset: a fellow Broadway wanna-be (Lisa Kudrow) who gives Nate a helping hand. Friday, Disney+