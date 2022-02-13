‘About Last Night’
Anyone who remembers the 1970s daytime series “Tattletales” will recognize the basic premise of this game show in which celebrities like Zooey Deschanel, Terry Crews and Tig Notaro see how much they really know about their romantic partners. NBA superstar Stephen Curry is one of the hosts, but he spends most of each episode mixing drinks, handing over the heavy lifting to his wife, Ayesha. Smart move. She has a gift for asking super-intimate questions without getting a martini thrown in her face. Thursday, HBO Max
‘Home Team’
Happy Madison, Adam Sandler’s production company, has a reputation for churning out sophomoric, scatological comedies. But occasionally, it offers up a wholesome winner like this one. Kevin James is extra cuddly as former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who reconnects with his teenage son after being suspended by the NFL for his role in the Bountygate scandal. But it’s James’ brother, Gary Valentine, who earns the biggest laughs, playing a bumbling high school coach who has more than a little in common with Paul Blart. Netflix
‘I Want You Back’
Think “Strangers on a Train” but as a bittersweet romantic comedy. Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are new pals, recently dumped, who agree to break up each other’s ex’s new relationship. The idea is that they’ll get back together with the exes. But that’s not quite how it works in a rom-com willing to follow the gifted Slate’s lead in making things weirder, funnier and more complicated than they seem. (Bonus: Slate has a great voice and we get to hear her sing “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors.”) Friday, Amazon Prime
‘The Girl Before’
If you prefer horror films that stimulate your brain rather than your heart rate, you’ll want to check out this limited series about an eccentric architect (David Oyelowo) and the relationships he has with the tenants in his creepy house. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is compelling as the woman who can’t figure out if her new landlord is the love of her life or a stone-cold murderer. Thursday, HBO Max
‘The Last Duel’
Ridley Scott’s medieval drama works better on the small screen than it did in theaters, where the middle section was as poky as a knight in full body armor. The fast-forward button is your friend, but don’t skip the finale of the movie, which is divided into three parts, each telling the story of an assault from a different perspective: the man whose wife was assaulted (Matt Damon), the alleged assailant (Adam Driver) and the victim (Jodie Comer). Comer and Ben Affleck (as a vile nobleman) are terrific in a drama that gets to a really interesting place. HBO Max