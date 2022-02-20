'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
As Season 4 kicks off, Miriam "Midge" Maisel's once soaring stand-up career has taken a hit, and so has her bank account. But that doesn't seem to have affected her wardrobe budget or wicked sense of humor. Several storylines and characters from the past seem to have vanished into thin air. But that's not why you tune in. The cast, led by Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, is so adept at spitting out the rapid-fire zingers, they should be getting Olympic medals. One downer: Unlike past seasons, the new episodes are being released on a weekly basis. Debuts Friday, Amazon Prime
'Severance'
Ben Stiller is responsible for some terrific comedies, including "Tropic Thunder" and "Zoolander." But in recent years, he's been eager to prove his range behind the scenes. So far, so good. "Severance" couldn't be more different from his last directorial success, the glum drama "Escape at Dannemora." But it's just as provocative. This time around, Adam Scott plays one of several office workers whose memories are surgically divided between their work and personal lives. If that's not enough to convince you that things are going to get creepy, the appearance of Christopher Walken should do the trick. Debuts Friday, Apple TV+
'3:10 to Yuma'
Consider "3:10" the anti-"Power of the Dog" when it comes to pace. Set just after the Civil War, the riveting western is about a poor rancher (Christian Bale), desperate for cash, who agrees to escort a vicious criminal (Russell Crowe) to the train that will take him to jail. Things get mighty tense as the movie ticks down the minutes to 3:10. HBO Max
'Fast Food Foodies'
If your dependence on drive-thru dinners has increased during the pandemic, you'll want to dive into this comfort-food series in which celebrity guests help chefs re-create favorites from McDonald's, Chipotle and other fast-food chains. Co-host Justin Sutherland, who operates the Handsome Hog in St. Paul, Minnesota, seems to get more and more stylish every week while still managing not to get sauce on his slick duds. This week's episode includes a visit from "Modern Family's" Jesse Tyler Ferguson. 10 p.m. ET Thursdays, TruTV
'Batman Begins'/'The Dark Knight'
While "Batman" and "Spider-Man" compete to see who can have the most reboots (Robert Pattinson debuts in next month's "The Batman"), why not revisit these Christopher Nolan bangers, new to Netflix? His moody, mournful "Begins" set the tone for almost all subsequent superhero movies and then he topped it with the electrifying "Dark Knight," which may be the best superhero movie ever made (and which earned Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar as the Joker). Netflix