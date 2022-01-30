...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
A spinoff of the “Ice Age” prehistoric comedies, the animated “Buck Wild” features a whole lotta rodents. The title character is a weasel with an eye patch and a derring-do worthy of Indiana Jones. He comes to the aid of a pair of possums, Crash and Eddy, who run afoul of evil dinosaurs. Pro-cooperation, pro-blended families and pro-flossing, the comedy is very lesson-heavy but it’s amusing. Friday, Disney+
‘The Woman in the House...’
Kristen Bell stars as a lonely alcoholic who may or may not be the protagonist in a modern-day version of an Alfred Hitchcock film. Trying to figure out whether her character is nuts ends up being a more tantalizing mystery than the one involving a neighbor who gets her throat slit. Or did she? if you like your whodunits wrapped up in a tidy bow, steer clear. Those who do stick around for all eight episodes may not get total clarity but they will be rewarded with a cameo from a major movie star. Friday, Netflix
‘Grown-ish’
Yara Shahidi is so dedicated to being the voice of her generation that she may one day give up acting altogether. For now, she’s still the lead in this “Black-ish” spinoff that returns with six new episodes. Considering Shahidi’s personal politics, it’s fitting that the sitcom is more focused on tackling social issues than providing laughs. 10 p.m. ET Thursdays, Freeform
‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’
”The 737 Boeing Max is safe,” said an executive on national television, days after their best-selling plane crashed, killing hundreds. Soon, another would crash and the model would be (temporarily, in most cases) banned around the world. It’s a very conventional documentary – all news clips and talking heads, often going too far into the weeds with tech stuff. But its account is sobering and shocking, especially in its portrait of Boeing’s hapless damage-control efforts. Feb. 18, Netflix
‘Gone at Dawn’
”20/20,” the long-running ABC newsmagazine, provides an update on the disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit. Commercial Films is producing with Amy Robach as the lead reporter. The two-hour documentary features the first national TV interview with Tony Jackson, a serial rapist who has been associated with the case since 1998, and comments from the primary investigator. 9 p.m. Friday, ABC