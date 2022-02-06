'Reacher'
Ex-military detective Jack Reacher, who has Sherlock Holmes' brain and Rambo's build, comes to the small screen to investigate a string of murders in the kind of Georgia town the Dukes of Hazzard used to party in. Lead Alan Ritchson, who played Aquaman in CW's "Smallville," certainly looks more the character depicted in Lee Child's novels than Tom Cruise did in two feature films. But he's not nearly as charismatic as the movie star. You'll quickly be reminded that magnetism carries more weight than muscle. Friday, Amazon Prime
'Hollywood Fringe'
Minnesota filmmakers Megan Huber and Wyatt McDill craft an inventive, amusing portrait of a couple of actors whose work bleeds into their lives. Sometimes we can't tell which is which in the comedy. Starring Children's Theatre Company alum Justin Kirk as one of the always-on actors, the movie is more thought-provoking than laugh-out-loud funny. On-demand services including Amazon and Xfinity.
'Murderville'
Will Arnett plays a grizzled cop who takes on a new celebrity partner in every episode. But the cases take a back seat to improvisation games as the guest stars aren't provided a script. It's sort of like a murder-mystery dinner, one in which scoring laughs is more critical than fingering the right suspect. It's no surprise that comics such as Conan O'Brien and Kumail Nanjiani adapt well to the bizarre setup but it's more fun seeing how "civilians" fare. Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is so quick on his feet that he might want to consider auditioning for Second City. Sharon Stone's reactions to Arnett's antics are more lethal than an ice pick. Thursday, Netflix
'The Tuck Rule'
The latest edition of the "30 for 30" series goes in-depth on a controversial call that played a major role in getting Tom Brady to his first Super Bowl. Even those who don't care much about the X's and O's of football might get a kick out of watching Brady and former Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson trash-talk each other as they rehash the moment that changed both of their careers. News that Brady is retiring makes more sense once you see how comfortable he looks watching TV highlights from his giant mansion. 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ESPN
'The Disciple'
The subtle Marathi-language drama from India confirms that director Chaitanya Tamhane is a big new talent (his "Court" is also great). It's about a young music teacher who studies with a legendary vocalist in order to fulfill his destiny as a great musician. But is he? And, is his contempt for lesser forms of music (such as a take on "American Idol") making him miss his true calling? Netflix