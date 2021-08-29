Bobby Phillipps has been playing the same bar on the same night for some of the same people for the past 10 years. And he wouldn’t change a thing.
“I love the staff of The Crown, first and foremost,” said the singer/guitarist. “And it’s always a different crowd, so it kind of keeps me on my toes, because some nights, it’s people roughly my age, so I’m playing a lot of stuff from when we grew up … and then sometimes it’s an older crowd, and I can throw it back to the ’60s and ’70s.”
Phillipps, whose solo acoustic gig has, for the past decade, been the soundtrack to anyone enjoying a drink at downtown Cheyenne’s staple watering hole on a Friday night, moved to the capital city at the age of 7.
He grew up in a family of avid music consumers and gained an appreciation for classic rock, particularly of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, at a young age. But he didn’t pick up an instrument until around the age of 13 – and it wasn’t for fun.
“My grades were failing, and I had to do a book report for my English class,” Phillipps said. “So my dad handed me a biography of Stevie Ray Vaughan and had me read that. He was somebody we had listened to growing up, and so I just kind of started listening to his music again, and I had a half-size toy guitar that my grandma gave me when I was 5 and never really took to.
“I picked it up then, and I just haven’t put it down since.”
This newfound interest in music led to a lot of self-teaching until Phillipps felt comfortable enough to perform the national anthem at his junior high school talent show. It was his first time performing live, and even though some technical difficulties with his amp had him temporarily swearing he’d never perform again, he was quickly hooked.
During his high school years, Phillipps was in a couple bands, but it didn’t take long to realize he preferred the lone wolf route when it comes to music.
“There’s definitely kind of a creative control thing there,” he said of this preference. “Usually, when I’ve got a musical idea in mind, I’ve got a very clear vision of what I want it to look like and sound like. And so you know I joke well with other musicians, but for a lot of like the stuff that I want to write, I have a very specific vision of what I want it to sound like.”
That doesn’t mean he never plays with anyone else, though. Phillipps was one of the four local musicians – along with Dominic Syracuse, Mike Morris and Josh Gonzales – whose spring jam session at Dillinger’s became bar co-owner Ann Clement’s favorite of the venue’s existence (so far).
The next level
As a teenager, and then a young adult, Phillipps began to really lean into his interest in songwriting. At first, it was all instrumental material – much of it inspired by one of his favorite artists, guitarist Joe Satriani – and then, in his early 20s, he joined a three-piece rock band called Steel March that he started writing with.
That group was all about hard rock and heavy metal, playing both originals and covers of songs by iconic bands such as Metallica, Mötley Crüe and Van Halen. But once he left the group after about six years, his style shifted.
“I was kind of falling in love with that sort of sound, just a voice and an acoustic guitar,” he said. “So I kind of took a sharp left turn away from the hard rock/heavy metal thing and … into more of a traditional singer-songwriting sort of bent.”
Phillipps has never taken a single music lesson in his life, yet he’s made enough connections from his Cheyenne shows that he now travels throughout the region, performing at different venues, and he’s both released his own music and produced music for other artists.
It took a great deal of work to get to the point where he can maintain music as a continuous side hustle, but it all became easier when he started listening to music a different way. Once he started doing deep listens of music – really analyzing the different parts of a song he enjoyed and dissecting those fragments – Phillipps gained a new understanding of what makes a song good.
“I figure out what kind of makes them tick and pick up little lessons from them that way,” he said. “And then apply them to my own music.”
Growing alongside the music scene
Cheyenne’s music scene has seen tremendous growth in the last two years, from the opening of The Lincoln and The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch to the inaugural Cheyenne Arts Celebration and extended Fridays on the Plaza series bringing in more touring acts than ever before.
It would be easy for a local musician like Phillipps to feel lost in the crowd when so much of the scene now includes regional and national musicians, but he doesn’t see it as anything but a positive.
“Mike [Morris] and Dominic [Syracuse] are really cultivating sort of the younger scene, and I feel like I’m on the older end of it, I’m 33,” he said. “But with what they’ve got going on and the cylinders between the hip-hop scene and then the indie music scene and then now getting regional artists coming in … there’s such a variety, you just kind of have to know where to look for it.”
That growth has helped him get noticed by people outside of Cheyenne, which inevitably led to more out-of-town gigs. Coming up in the next few months alone, Phillipps is booked to perform in Colorado, Utah and Nebraska, doing everything from weddings to corporate gigs, and he feels like more he plays, the better he gets at adjusting to all types of crowds.
As of July 2020, Phillipps’ music business, Bobby Does Music, was officially registered as a single-member LLC with the state of Wyoming for all of his music performance and music production work. He’s taking his work very seriously, and for any Cheyenne kids out there who want to end up doing something similar, he has a simple piece of advice: perform in front of as many people as possible.
“Stick with it, and try to get out there,” he said. “There’s a lot of YouTube guitarists who can sit there and absolutely shred your face off in front of their phone or their camera for YouTube and TikTok, and that’s really cool, and they’re doing stuff that I can’t even begin to try to do. But playing live is a completely different animal, and it takes all of the control out of it.”