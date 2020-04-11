The word “Easter” means something different to those who are Christian and those who are not. But regardless of religious beliefs, it’s a day that’s always associated with colorful celebrations, tradition and family gatherings.
However, this year is different. This year, Grandma or Grandpa won’t be around to help the little ones find eggs in the lawn. This year, no extended family or friends are coming over to share dinner. This year, you can’t head to a store and get your photo taken with the Easter bunny (though we might be better off without that tradition, looking back on it).
COVID-19 has taken these cherished moments away from celebrators, but the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is doing something about it.
This year, the DDA planned a virtual Easter egg hunt through eight downtown stores, thanks to an idea from new employee Haylee Chenchar, director of marketing and events.
“This will be so great for not just our businesses, but for everyone in the community,” Chenchar said. “There are a lot of kids at home and (this change in) their daily routine is really getting to them and their mental health, so this is something they can do to keep their minds busy.”
The original idea was to do a drive- or walk-by Easter egg hunt, with paper eggs posted in the windows of various downtown businesses, which the DDA is still doing. But DDA Board of Directors member Breck M. Collier (of Red Bison) suggested adding a virtual element.
He reached out to Realtor Shawn Miller of Miller Realty Group and 3D Pro Imaging LLC, a company that provides 3D scans and imaging of real estate listings, businesses and more. Miller is a Matterport service provider, meaning he works with 360-degree cameras that you can use to “scan” (a different way of photographing) every inch of a space to create a virtual experience.
All the participating store owners “hid” (Collier said it was more like “placed” because they couldn’t be too well-hidden from the camera) various eggs around their business, and Miller came in with his equipment to essentially recreate the scene digitally.
Miller said the number varies per store – he took 100 scans in Wyoming Home, for example, but around 50 at Red Bison – but typically the process requires him to scan about every 40 feet, depending on how much is in the building. Then he uploads everything, and the accompanying computer program stitches all of the images together.
It’s an exciting technology that’s being used increasingly around the world right now as people in the arts and entertainment industries look for ways to display art and museum exhibits online, Miller said. He hopes it can excite and inspire others to support these businesses in person when social distancing guidelines are lifted.
“If every one of us gives a little bit back to the community right now, I think it makes a big impact,” Miller said. “This technology is capable of so much – this is kind of an out-of-the-box application for what it was originally designed for, but it shows you what you can do with it.”
Although it doesn’t beat a big in-person community egg hunt, Collier said he’s excited to provide the people of Cheyenne the chance to bond with the people they live with while supporting local businesses.
“It’s a way to get people into the stores virtually, and a unique and fun and interactive experience that families can do from their own home,” he said. “I think that it gives – especially young people – a sense of normalcy and not breaking something that they’ve been used to (doing) for years. This isn’t replacing the family Easter egg hunt, but it’s a way for us businesses to get involved in our patrons’ family traditions because we are part of the community, as well.”
The incentive for businesses to participate is that those who are still selling via a website or curbside orders can showcase the items they have in stock, and hopefully as their children are virtually walking through the store, some parents will see something they’re interested in buying.
Most of the stores are also offering some sort of prize or promotion for the first few people to find all the virtual eggs. At Red Bison, Collier said the first 10 people to find all the eggs will get a $10 gift certificate to Prairie House Home Goods, and on top of that, anyone who participates is eligible to receive coupons and other discounts.
Wyoming Home owner Carman Hess said her store will be offering a kid’s prize for the first 10 kiddos who find all the hidden eggs, and then anyone who’s able to find all the eggs after that will receive a store discount that can be used on her store website (right now, people can choose either store pick-up or local pick-up, and Hess will deliver items directly to a customer’s home in whatever fashion makes them most comfortable).
“We felt it was important, being that the community wouldn’t be able to do anything as far as any kind of (public) Easter egg hunts,” Hess said. “That’s the element that kids get excited to do, because it’s spring, it’s something to do outside, and the fact that they’re not able to do that this year was heartbreaking to us ... I think this gives people something to look forward to.”
Susan Anthony, owner of Prairie Pantry, completely agrees, adding that this can help parents break up the new monotony of balancing work and remote learning with their families every day – all while supporting local businesses.
“It also gives people a visual of our businesses, especially if they’ve never been to our store before,” she said, adding that though they’ve cut their hours back to only 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, her store is still offering curbside pick-ups.
Chenchar has only been in her new position with the DDA for a week, but she said it’s been amazing to see the creative approaches that local businesses have taken to stay afloat.
“I just want to really applaud our downtown business owners for how innovative they have been with addressing COVID-19,” she said. “It’s time for all of us to step up and help our business owners; they’re lucky to get a sale a day.”