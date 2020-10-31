Demun Jones is a country guy who loves hip-hop, and he’s on a mission to normalize those two attributes.
The Jones County, Georgia-based musician grew up with a brother who introduced him to rock ‘n’ roll and an uncle who introduced him to Southern rock, but it wasn’t until he heard “Straight Outta Compton” that he felt compelled to make music about his own hometown.
Ever since then, he’s paired country-inspired lyrics with hip-hop grooves to honor a genre that his latest EP is named after: “Country Rap.”
Jones will perform Sunday, Nov. 1, at Terry Bison Ranch as part of his first full weekend of shows since March, so we spoke with him over the phone about what it means to be a country-rap artist, and how he’s adapted to being a musician during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What have the last several months been like for you?
I was very busy well into February and early March, when we started hearing some rumblings about [the pandemic], but we had a full calendar. We were talking about October, November and December shows back then, and then all of a sudden we got a phone call, and this show went away, that show went away, and we had to reschedule tours.
I spent some of it writing and creating new music, and then in May/June, I had a couple outdoor events. I want people to be safe, but I also think sitting at home for a whole year isn’t good, either.
When did you start working on the “Country Rap” EP?
I had already had some of the ideas for it when everything shut down, but then I had all this time on my hands, and so I just got with my guy in Nashville, and we didn’t know when the economy was going to go back up, so we said let’s just get busy making stuff. I was hoping that by this time, things would go back to normal, but it’s enabled me to get way ahead of schedule. I have the next two or three projects underway.
What’s your creative process when it comes to new music?
I’m always listening and always paying attention to what I see and what I hear. Like, I’ll see a dog run across the road or a train come through Jones County with graffiti on it that came from New York City, but they’re going across a farm.
I just kind of watch these natural things that happen that inspire my creativity, and I take a little vocal note and note a theme for a song, and then I go back and look at these ideas on my phone. By the time I get into the studio, it doesn’t take long. I try to color it in with things I’ve lived or seen or know about and go from there. I’d never been to Compton, but N.W.A painted a picture of what it was, and I’m just trying to do the same thing.
What makes the EP unique?
It’s definitely in the same field, but I titled it “Country Rap” because in my experience, it’s something I’ve been involved with since the beginning. It always feels like when people say country rap they don’t say it like rock ‘n’ roll, they say it like it’s comedy, like it’s a joke. There are a lot of us who make this kind of music because it’s the kind of music we want to make, not because we’re dumb. It’s what we’re passionate about. We grew up listening to country and to hip-hop more than anything.
Country rap doesn’t get its space, its oxygen in the mainstream, so I’m just trying to do my part and add my own flair onto it. I’m trying to make good music you can listen to with your kids in the car with you, and that’s a hard balance there, but there is a middle ground where you can make music that speaks to anyone.
Why are you passionate about representing rural America?
Growing up, it almost felt like country was something you were supposed to overcome or grow out of. I did my traveling and went out into the world, and I realized I’m not supposed to grow out of it.
The rural community kind of gets a bad rap. For the most part, everyone is not narrow-minded and low-browed and dumb. There are some really good artists. Some of the best musicians ever live within 20 minutes of where I live now – The B-52’s, Alan Jackson, etc., but in the hip-hop world, the country culture has not been reflected.
I just want to give little kids growing up in the country pride about where they’re from, instead of thinking they have to move away from where they’re at. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, you can succeed in whatever you put your mind to. I was raised and taught that I could do whatever. I’m not surprised I’m doing well; I expected to do well.