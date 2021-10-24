Walking into the newly renovated Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum really doesn’t feel like entering a museum.
Rather, it’s as if you’re walking into a cultural center, a massive venue with sleek, flowing corridors, high ceilings and minute details in every design that manage to achieve a sense of comfort without sacrificing elegance.
With new curators, designers and architects uniting to bring this massive project to fruition, today’s opening day is sure to be one of grateful celebration.
“Everyone is just buzzing, they’ve been working so hard,” Andrea Sinclair, communications and media relations manager for the Denver Art Museum, said while giving a one-on-one tour of the museum. “It’s been nonstop for every curatorial team. They’ve worked weekends, days and nights to get it all together and ready for everybody.”
The project is four years in the making, and it wasn’t a cheap one. Totaling $150 million, the renovations make for a stunning “reimagining” of what was once simply referred to as the North Building, originally designed by modernist Italian architect Gio Ponti in 1971.
Architects and designers made it a point not to infringe on Ponti’s original vision, and specific efforts were made to keep his original building and design intact. It was a difficult task, given that the renovations added the new 50,000-square-foot Sie Welcome Center to the already 21,000-square-foot Martin Building, a first of its kind construction of circular glass panels that beautifully serves as a community event space.
It is a visually distinct addition that manages not to clash with Ponti’s almost dystopian original design, a building that was incredibly innovative at the time of its construction, both in a visual and functional sense. The North Building was one of the first art museums in America to be designed vertically, rather than as one sprawling exhibit on the ground level.
Though it was always designed as a vertical museum, the renovations finally added elevators to get guests from the community centers and entrance on the first floor to the completely new 9,000-square-foot seventh floor.
At times, the sheer magnitude of the redesign, from the grand, clean architecture backed by eminent creators to the structuring of exhibits can actually be overwhelming the first time around.
It’s best to take in the museum slowly so as to soak it all in.
The structural innovation is something to marvel, but if the architecture is the jab of the Denver Art Museum’s one-two punch, then the art within its walls, and the way that art is presented, is its powerful right hand.
“One of the things that the curators, gallery designers and everybody else really tried to do was create galleries that are not just about showing the art, but about really telling a story,” Sinclair said.
For the new exhibits, the museum added a total of 50,000 different pieces of artwork and objects to the added space, according to Sinclair. They created a visual narrative on each floor, like allowing guests to begin at a more accessible point in a region or art style, and work backward for a better understanding.
At times, it helps to follow the artwork as the style develops, like in the new Western American Art exhibit on the seventh floor. The gallery contains artists from Colorado to California, with many states in between. It begins with more traditional work, landscapes featuring cowboys on the range, and concludes in a “Modern West” section, with more abstract works.
One aspect that is immediately noticeable in this section is the inclusion of indigenous artists, Mexican painters and the work of immigrants.
“In the scope of American contemporary art, Native American artists are part of that experience,” Sinclair said. “So it’s absolutely critical to have them in the exhibitions in the show.”
Each floor directs guests through different regions and art themes.
There are galleries of Latin American and Asian art that, in their respective sections, include work from Middle Eastern tapestries and ancient Mesopotamian silver to Chinese wood carvings and a colorful Japanese map of China made just 50 years after the collapse of the Ming Dynasty.
In the European art gallery sits an original carriage from the French Revolution.
On the first floor is a unique rotating exhibit titled “ReVision: Art in the Americas” that shows the progression of art in the North, South and Central Americas that aims to “tell a single interwoven story that collapses time and distance,” ignoring the before and after of European influence.
The exhibit has a particular effect on Sinclair, who was raised in Mexico, Asia and America, and can relate to the complexity of trying to form an identity.
“How can I embrace my identity as I was raised, but also embrace who I am because of where I come from?” Sinclair said. “I think this exhibit communicates that all these artists are trying to do the same thing. It makes me feel like I’m not alone.”
The art museum has a goal of evoking this conversation from its guests, creating narratives to make them reflect on what they’re seeing and how it relates to their lives.
Perhaps their most effective effort comes in the form of the Indigenous Arts of North America gallery that boasts an incredible variety of work.
Immediately, the sculpture titled “Mud Woman” grabs any guest as they enter the gallery. The piece is placed front and center, and for good reason. The museum looks to immediately erase preconceptions of Indigenous art with something entirely different, surrounded by other colorful works.
“As a visitor, it just educates you better, it leaves a much more powerful impression because you’re seeing things [like Mud Woman],” Sinclair said. “This is not what they expect. People expect clay pots and totem poles, which is so shortsighted and narrow-minded. It’s so much more than that.”
Tucked in the back of the Indigenous Arts exhibit, hidden from a direct sightline, is a display that is particularly challenging. An entire section is dedicated to art addressing atrocities against Indigenous peoples, with certain displays gruesome and affecting enough that the museum implemented a “reflection room” to aid people in interpreting the difficult works.
The museum not only asks guests to reflect on the art they see, but to reflect on what “art” really means in two specially added exhibits.
“Suited: Empowering Feminine Fashion” follows the evolution of women’s fashion from formal gowns to business suits. It presents a vast display of women’s designer wardrobe, meant to not only capture the artistry involved with fashion, but to do so by curating how women’s clothing became more utility focused over time.
“By Design” presents household furniture, how even the design of chairs, couches and lamps can be interpreted as art. This includes a specific area showing the evolution of the office chair.
Community interaction was a clear goal of the Denver Art Museum. Several of the biggest additions come in the form of event spaces where guests of all ages can interact with art and design, like the Bartlit Learning Center, the Morgridge Creative Hub, Ellen Bruss Design Studio and Singer Pollack Community Gallery.
“I think that [the Ellen Bruss Design Studio] really invites visitors to feel like there are pieces of the museum that actually kind of belong to them a little bit,” Sinclair said, “rather than just walking around and not touching anything, which is how most of us have had to experience museums.”
The renovation also added two all new dining areas, aptly named after Ponti. The new fine dining restaurant “The Ponti,” was conceived in collaboration with celebrated Denver chef Jennifer Jasinski. There is also the smaller, more casual cafe named “Cafe Gio.”
The Denver Art Museum is expecting an overwhelming influx of visitors during the Martin Building’s grand opening and free day today. Other upcoming free days will be on Nov. 6, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.