Childhood friends Chris Vanderhoof and Derek Huffman have always shared a love of art and animals, so when Denver-based Vanderhoof convinced Huffman to move to the Mountain West last spring, they combined their passions and created Achilles Duo.
The joint venture began as a basic collaboration between two artists inspired by abstract and street art, but when a friend asked for a painting of her dog on the body of a Buddha, the idea to form a pet portrait business was planted – and blossomed quicker than they ever imagined.
“Once we posted that to social media, I had another friend who asked for a similar thing, and that’s how that blew up right before Christmas,” said Cheyenne resident Huffman.
“And the next thing we knew, I think we did over 100 paintings within a month … I was sleeping on Chris’s couch just so I could wake up and get back to painting because we had to fill all these orders before Christmas.”
The artists are both proud dog owners – their furry friends are displayed on their website – so they understand the joy that recreating a pet’s image can bring. What they’re known for, however, is taking it one step further to creatively place a pet’s head on famous figures from sports, pop culture, etc. The pet’s image is then surrounded by a colorful abstract painting that takes up the rest of the canvas.
“We know people love their pets,” Vanderhoof said. “So we kind of accentuate their personalities for them, and that’s what we sell.”
But there’s a whole other side to Achilles Duo. The pair also paints noncommissioned pieces that celebrate the stick-it-to-the-man nature of punk rock – a scene they grew up in just outside Washington, D.C. – and have an overarching message to treat one another equally.
Several of these noncommissioned pieces are now on display at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., where art lovers and beer drinkers alike can enjoy everything from an eagle/cockatiel combo dubbed “Freedom Eagle” to the duo’s first painted skate deck, which features a rattlesnake with a panther head.
“Going to punk shows, and stuff like that, I think our tastes in art kind of developed in the same vein,” Vanderhoof said. “There’s a big street art influence … and also kind of the punk attitude, like how we’re all the same. … let’s treat each other well.”
“We kind of use the animal thing as a way to poke fun at those who see themselves as elite or powerful,” Huffman chimed in. “Because we’re all the same, they kind of look ridiculous. … so that’s why you might see a monkey in a suit with a crown.”
Vanderhoof received his design education in his native Germany, while Huffman majored in art at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. However, the seasoned artists consider themselves still largely self-taught because of how much they’ve evolved since their formal art training.
To Huffman, art is all about establishing the rules and then breaking them. And how you choose to break them is what defines your artistic style.
Achilles Duo’s style is established through the use of stencils, abstract shapes, spray paint, mixed media, and a myriad of other materials and symbols. And they’re happy to finally get to show off that style in Cheyenne’s most intimate brewery, where it can be observed up close and personal – in person.
“We started during a pandemic, so we haven’t really gotten things on walls the whole last year we’ve been working together,” Huffman said. “It’s definitely been hard, but now markets are opening up, and we’re just getting the ball rolling.”
The pair showed briefly at a couple of Denver galleries in the fall, but the Cheyenne show marks one of their first 2021 opportunities to display their work. And although the pieces at Freedom’s Edge all have a meaning, Vanderhoof added, the pair prefers not to inform other people about how they should
“We’d much rather prefer letting people tell us what they think it is than us saying what it is,” Vanderhoof said. “That interpretation is always better.”