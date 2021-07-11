While his fellow Denver musicians’ calendars went completely empty in spring 2020, Kenny Lee Young found his surprisingly full.
The singer-songwriter and his colleagues at the Lafayette, Colorado recording studio where he works transformed the space into a small-scale TV production studio specializing in livestream events – the perfect way to survive lockdown.
“We were kind of just around each other, so we all just streamed out of that, and we were still able to create and write and produce music,” Young said. “In all honesty, we didn’t feel as bad of the hurt, I think, as other musicians. And, fortunately, it was actually lucrative for us, and it kind of opened our eyes to really integrating technology into what we do.”
Young and his longtime musical partner, Kit Sawyer, will make their Dillinger’s debut Thursday, July 15, as part of the cocktail bar/venue’s inaugural Summer Concert Series. He’s played Cheyenne several times before, but Young is excited to see how his “Soul With A Smile” approach to music is received at one of downtown’s newest and most active entertainment hubs.
After seeing just a few photos online, Young got the sense that Dillinger’s will be right on par with the intimate northern Colorado venues he loves playing.
“I’m pretty partial to rooms of this nature like Dillinger’s, because, for me, and I’m not sure if it’s just getting older, but I have a tendency to just like smaller groups,” he said. “One of the things that we always want to do … is not only try to make people’s day a little bit brighter, but we want to provoke people to think a little bit. And I think that when you have a lot of people around, there’s more distractions sometimes.”
Establishing that kind of personal connection will a small audience is even easier when he’s playing alongside one of his best friends. Young and Sawyer have been performing together for roughly 11 years, and they’ve shared the stage as everything from an acoustic duo – what Cheyenne audiences will experience – to part of a five-piece band.
Their sound is simultaneously laid back and uplifting, with an emphasis on inspiring the audience – all of which is possible because of their shared mindset.
“I feel like musical projects … the ones that I like to be a part of, I like to have kind of a family feel,” Young said. “The sustainability of a band, and its being, really, is derived from a lot of communication goals. Similar goals and having a similar path.”
Young got back to playing to in-person audiences, rather than just livestreamed ones, about four months ago, when restrictions started loosening across the Front Range. As of the last couple months, he’s finally getting back to three to four gigs per week, rather than a few sporadic ones each month.
He said he was elated to get back onstage, but not without first contemplating what the past year has done for him.
“When you have such a long period of time to have introspection and reflect on what you miss, you gain an appreciation for what you had,” Young said. “And I think that now people are really starting to come out and be able to connect in that way.”
Getting back at it hasn’t come without some apprehension, though. Young equated the feeling to going back to the dog park with his puppy once it first reopened: it’s hard not to be at least slightly wary of engaging with others, particularly strangers.
Music is a natural medium for human connection, which means it also encourages people to let their guard down, Young said. That’s exactly what made concerts dangerous during the height of the pandemic, but on the flip side, that’s what makes them even more important now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available.
Looking back on the past 16 months, Young chooses to see the light, rather than the dark. Beyond all the closures and a hiatus from his favorite place, the stage, he said he sees a period of growth.
“In my mind, when things kind of go awry, or problems might arise, there’s always an opportunity,” he said. “To me, it’s about figuring out creatively how to deal … and take inventory of what you are grateful for.”
And because it’s been taken away from him once already, Young said he’s sitting in that sensation as much as possible in case live music ever goes away again.